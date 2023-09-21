Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Nun II.

The Big Picture The Nun II leaves room for another battle between Sister Irene and Valak, suggesting that the story of the demonic nun is not yet over.

There are strong connections between Sister Irene and Lorraine Warren, including their clairvoyant abilities and Christian lineage.

Despite being defeated multiple times, Valak may still be alive and could potentially return to wreak havoc in future films like The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Well, it happened again. The demon Valak has returned, and with a vengeance as always. While The Nun II makes waves internationally, fans of The Conjuring Universe wonder how this latest prequel might connect to the future of the franchise. Admittedly, it doesn't really have to, after all, the Annabelle movies hardly connected to the rest of the horror flicks until the third one, and even then it served more as a fun (or frightening) interlude rather than contributing to the overarching plot. Maybe the demonic Nun's latest horrors should be taken as the same. But with the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) via an open-ended mid-credits scene, one has to wonder just how interconnected this universe really is. Of course, that's not the only thing that The Nun II has going for it, there are plenty of other teases throughout the film that hint at what's coming next, and we're here to explore some of those further. But, to do that, let's first reflect on Valak's most recent haunting, and connect the dots from there.

What Happens in 'The Nun II'?

The Nun II picks up only four years after the events of the first film. Taking place largely in 1956 France, the plot follows two diverging narratives. The first revolves around the return of Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) from the first film, who is sent by the Catholic Church to investigate a bizarre string of murders that have occurred since her previous adventure in Romania. Along for the ride is Sister Debra (Storm Reid), who struggles to accept the miracles associated with their shared faith. As they travel across Europe, they soon learn that Valak (played once more by Bonnie Aarons) is after an ancient relic called the Eyes of Saint Lucy, a Christian martyr who wouldn't burn, so her eyes were removed before she was killed.

The secondary plot follows Frenchie aka Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) from the first film, who has ever since been possessed by Valak, unbeknownst to him. Valak uses him at night to conjure up her dark deeds and search for the relic within an old monestary-turned-winery-turned-boarding school for young girls. There he has befriended the young Sophie (Katelyn Rose Downey) and her mother Kate (Anna Popplewell), to whom he's taken a romantic liking. Unfortunately, Valak torments many of the young girls, kills a number of people, and nearly forces Maurice to do the same to those he's grown to love.

In the final act, Irene arrives to help her old friend and eventually confronts the demon with the relic. Unfortunately, Valak soon takes possession of the relic for itself, and nearly wipes out our heroes in the process. It's only when Irene and Debra pray that the blood of Christ would be present within the spilled wine that Valak stands in that the demon is defeated once more, seemingly sent back to Hell. This time, however, Irene doesn't believe that Maurice is fully cured, even as he rejoins his newfound family. And thus, the story of Valak continues...

The Conjuring Universe Leaves Room for More Valak

The way The Nun II ends leaves the door wide open for another battle (maybe the final battle?) between Sister Irene and her demonic adversary. Since the demon was defeated last time and survived, she likely knows that it will do the same again after this, leading one to believe that there's more to the story. The next time we know Valak appears for sure in the Conjuring Universe chronology is in The Conjuring 2, which takes place primarily in 1977, which is still 21 years after the events of The Nun II.

Given how much happened in Europe between 1952 and 1956, it's easy to wonder what else the demonic Nun was up to during that time. We know that sometime between the late 1960s and the early 1970s, Ed and Lorraine assist in an exorcism that involves Maurice (played originally by Christof Veillon), though it doesn't work. Eventually, he shoots his wife (who now might be Kate for all we know) before eventually turning the gun back on himself. From there, Valak waits for a number of years before coming back for the Warrens, but the demon's tendrils exist at the foundation of the first film.

"Valak either gets back into him or Valak might still be in there," director Michael Chaves teased afterward. "I think that's really open to interpretation." Chaves, who also helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and the Conjuring-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, could possibly return for a third installment of The Nun saga, which at this point refers to Sister Irene as much as it does Valak. But Maurice's condition isn't the only question left unanswered, nor is his eventual-botched exorcism the only event that connects back to the larger Conjuring Universe.

The Connection Between Sister Irene and Lorraine Warren

Not only does Sister Irene discover that she is a descendant of Saint Lucy, therefore keeping her from being burned by the demon, but she also has a paranormal ability of her own. Though it's displayed in 2018's The Nun as well, the sequel better highlights Irene's precognitive ability via her dreams of Maurice, her immersive visions of Valak, and her eventual revelation on how to defeat the demonic creature.

It's clear that Michael Chaves directed this movie because the moment Irene steps onto the streets in search of the young boy Jacques (Maxime Elias-Menet) feels awfully like Lorraine Warren's similar psychic vision experience in The Devil Made Me Do It. In the third Conjuring, Lorraine wanders through the woods to find out who killed a teenage girl, only to nearly stumble off a cliff as a result. Thank God that Ed had been there, pulling her to safety in the nick of time. Irene was not so lucky and was later found unconscious by Sister Debra.

Then, in the third act, we see a flash that connects not just Sister Irene to Saint Lucy, but Lorraine as well. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Lorraine's eyes are juxtaposed with Irene's. This isn't just a clever nod to both Vera and Taissa Farmiga being related in real life, but it's also a nexus point to tie their clairvoyant abilities, Christian lineage, and connection to the demon Valak together. For some reason yet to be fully revealed, The Nun II makes it clear that these two are locked together.

Valak May Not Be Vanquished After 'The Nun II'

Having been defeated by the blood of Christ on more than one occasion (the first time quite literally), Valak continues to reign Hell down on whoever's in its path. The demon reappears decades later (if not sooner) to terrorize the Hodgson family in The Conjuring 2, and it's there that we see its eventual defeat. After tormenting Lorraine for years with visions of Ed's death, Valak attempts to make destiny happen, only to be stopped by Lorraine. Unsanctioned by the Church, Lorraine sends the demon back to Hell, and it seemingly goes there. The only problem is, the creature isn't dead.

Of course, it's impossible to kill a spiritual being (right?), and so it makes sense that exorcism is the only thing that could defeat a demon on this mortal plane. But the fact that Valak is most likely still out there somewhere makes us wonder as to its eventual return. After all, two different Nun movies now have seemingly defeated the demonic entity, and each time we knew that, eventually, the thing would return to strike again. If The Nun II didn't stop Valak for good, maybe The Conjuring 2 didn't either. As the most iconic figure in The Conjuring Universe (no, we didn't forget Annabelle), Valak is a force to be reckoned with, and if what Chaves says is true, the demon could still be with Maurice right now rather than later, there's plenty of evil still to be committed before the creature meets the Warrens years later.

Could 'The Nun II' Lead Into 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'?

Speaking of the Warrens, their fourth big on-screen adventure, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has since been announced, and coupled with that Nun II mid-credits scene, we have to wonder how connected these films are. A director has yet to be attached to Last Rites, but we wouldn't be surprised if the film saw the return of either producer James Wan or Michael Chaves to the director's chair. After all, Chaves directed the last picture and even used a deleted scene for the film to tease what's coming down the road.

That scene, by the way, seems to imply that something big is coming to The Conjuring Universe. Whether it's a combination of what we've seen before, bringing back the likes of Valak, Annabelle, and maybe even that demon from the end of the third film, we can't say. But the scene's placement at the end of The Nun II doesn't seem like an accident. If anything, it feels very intentional, like the story of both Valak and the Warrens still has some life left in it after all.

When asked by SlashFilm if Valak and Annabelle may return for the finale, Chaves had this to say. "I know that there is a great finale being planned for Last Rites and as to what or who's in it ... I don't want to give away any spoilers." Chaves and company seem to be playing this one close to the chest, though the note that the next installment is the apparent finale to The Conjuring Universe is both sad and exciting. Hopefully, we can get a third Nun movie in there too, and with news that a Conjuring-centered horror series is in the works at Max, it's not like the Warrens are really going anywhere just yet.