The next addition to The Conjuring Universe will be heading to theaters on September 8. But ahead of the release of The Nun II, which will soon hit cinemas on September 8, NECA has unleashed a new collectible inspired by The Conjuring franchise's demon nun. An addition to the company's Head Knocker line, the Valak figure joins the company's previously released Annabelle action figure, extending its line of The Conjuring-inspired collectibles.

The terrifying action figure, scheduled for January 2024 release, is a hand-painted Head Knocker, giving Valak a miniature treatment. Standing 8.5 inches tall, the bobble head comes with a spot gloss finish and matte packaging. It is the latest in NECA's line of Head Knockers, which includes the recently released Ghost Face, ALF, and characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Valak's Highly Anticipated Return

2023 has been a great year for horror fans so far; in addition to the return of Scream, Insidious, and Evil Dead, The Conjuring franchise will also make its way back with The Nun II, which will see Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene facing off against Valak once again. The Nun II also received a chilling R-rating, which amplifies the anticipation for the upcoming horror feature.

What Is The Nun II About?

The Nun II, set in 1956 France, centers on a murder that is most likely Valak's doing and takes place four years after the first movie. Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II will see the return of The Conjuring veteran Bonnie Aarons — who is suing Warner Bros. Discovery for allegedly withholding merchandising royalties from her — as the titular villain. The rest of the cast includes Jonas Bloquet (Private Lessons) as Frenchie, Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia) as Marcella, Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess) as Sophie, and The Last of Us star Storm Reid as the new nun in training.

The Nun II hits cinemas on September 8. You can purchase the new Head Knocker here and watch the trailer below.