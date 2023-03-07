Netflix has released its first teaser trailer for its upcoming Danish crime series, The Nurse. The series will focus on telling the story of a nurse within the walls of a hospital where a crime is being committed by those mandated to offer care.

The trailer begins with a pair of nurses sitting in a hospital, the varying demeanors indicate who is a newbie and who isn’t. Overseeing the night shift means monitoring patients’ vitals on monitors in total silence. For Pernille Kurzmann who is working the night shift for the first time, it’s a bore that is visible. “Night shifts can be a bit long,” Christina Aistrup Hansen, the more experienced nurse remarks. “Other nights we are super busy. Those shifts are more fun.” Kurzmann decides that a ward round will fend off the deep quiet and bore while Hansen has settled on embracing. Walking the ward, its quiet and calm as it should be. However, a barely visible figure is sighted in the shot as Kurzmann makes her rounds. Breaking the night’s quiet soon enough is her pager, what has been a quiet night is about to become intense. Welcome to the night shift.

“Your first cardiac arrest. Room 37,” Hansen informs the new lady on the block. “Get an emergency kit.” What follows in the trailer is a visual representation of the strains under which health workers have to work to save lives. With the “heart team” on the way, the trick is in stabilizing the patient long enough to receive aid. However, what happens when the one who gives care is responsible for inflicting damage?

'The Nurse' Is Based on a True Story

The Nurse is based on the book written by Kristian Corfixen titled The Nurse: The True Story Behind One of Scandinavia's Most Notorious Criminal Trials. The series tells the true-life story of a Danish nurse convicted for the attempted manslaughter of four patients. With complaints made about a killer nurse on the loose at Nykøbing Falster Hospital, Danish police launch an investigation that soon sees staff suggesting that one of their own might indeed be poisoning patients. This upcoming series bears similarities with yet another Netflix crime drama, The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain.

The series cast sees Josephine Park play the Danish nurse Aistrup Hansen and Fanny Louise Bernth as the new colleague Pernille Kurzmann. The Nurse is directed by Kasper Barfoed with Barfoed and Dorte W Høgh writing the series. The series is produced by SAM Productions.

The Nurse premieres on April 27 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: