June 28th marks the 27th anniversary of the release of the sidesplitting Eddie Murphy movie The Nutty Professor. One of the youngest performers in the history of Saturday Night Live, Murphy was almost two decades into a prolific and generational career in comedy when he decided to remake the 1963 Jerry Lewis classic. The film co-starred Jada Pinkett-Smith as Carla Purty and an up-and-coming Dave Chappelle as offensive comedian Reggie Warrington (prescient casting indeed), but most of the characters were portrayed by Murphy himself. In fact, the immensely versatile and talented movie star played a total of seven different characters in the film. Universal Pictures produced the project and had to be happy about getting an entire cast for the cost of one man — not that Murphy ever comes cheap. But it certainly made casting calls on set that much easier as Murphy would play the two leads Professor Sherman Klump and his alter ego Buddy Love, while also contributing five more characters just because he can. Murphy has made a habit of playing multiple characters in a number of his most successful films.

Who Else Does Eddie Murphy Play in 'The Nutty Professor'?

Aside from Sherman Klump and the svelte Buddy Love, Murphy also plays the entire clan of hilarious Klumps, donning heavy makeup and wigs to portray both Mama Klump and Papa Klump along with Grandma Klump, Sherman's brother, Ernie Klump, and television fitness instructor Lance Perkins, who is a send-up of the noted exercise guru Richard Simmons. The only member of the Klump family that Murphy doesn't play is his robust nephew, Ernie Klump Jr., whose hefty build brings out one of the funniest lines in the movie from Mama Klump (Murphy) when she joyously refers to the boy as "Hercules! Hercules! Hercules! Hercules!" Murphy must've loved what young actor Jamal Mixon brought to the table (no pun intended) to allow someone else to play a part in the Klump family other than himself. The five-minute scene shot around the crowded Klump dinner table had to have been both hilarious and tedious at the same time. We don't envy the script supervisor who was responsible for the continuity in those scenes one bit. But it works in the film and is some of the best work that Murphy has ever put on film — especially the feisty verbal sparring Murphy does with himself as both Grandma and Papa Klump.

Why Eddie Murphy Loves Playing Multiple Characters

Go ahead and file this one under, "We had no idea!". Murphy's affinity for playing multiple characters in films came from his love of British actor and comedic legend Peter Sellers. Apparently, Murphy grew up idolizing the talented actor, and after seeing him play Group Captain Lionel Mandrake, Dr. Strangelove, and President Merkin Muffley in the 1964 Stanley Kubrick classic, Dr. Strangelove: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, the idea of playing several different roles in the same movie became something that Murphy wanted to emulate and would do it with great aplomb throughout his illustrious career. Murphy has played multiple characters in several of his films, most notably in the hit Coming to America in 1988, and again after The Nutty Professor in Bowfinger opposite Steve Martin.

Eddie Murphy Played Four Different Characters in 'Coming to America'

The '80s saw Murphy become the undisputed king of comedy and one of the most bankable stars in the history of Hollywood. After breakout performances in 48 Hours, Trading Places, and Beverly Hills Cop, Murphy had established himself to the point that he could start to call some of the shots as a part of negotiating to be in a movie. So, Murphy had to convince Coming to America director John Landis that he was up for the task of playing four wildly different characters. If you've seen the film, then you know that the duo he plays in the barbershop of Clarence and Saul is some of the funniest dialogue in the entire film. Their back and forth with each other and costar Arsenio Hall —who also plays multiple characters — is some gut-busting dialogue. And we would definitely be remiss in not giving a shout-out to the vocally challenged soul-singing Randy Watson while we're at it.

Murphy Plays Two Major Roles in 'Bowfinger'

Just three years after The Nutty Professor, Murphy decided to pull double duty once again in the 1999 comedy Bowfinger co-starring Steve Martin. In a story about a wannabe big-time Hollywood director (Martin) and a rag-tag group of has-beens and "never will be" actors, Murphy plays the dual leading roles of nerdy Kit Ramsey and his twin brother, movie star Jefferson "Jiff" Ramsey. Murphy goes somewhere we had no idea he could in playing the lovably dorky Kit, who is manipulated by Bobby Bowfinger (Martin) into being a stand-in for his famous brother in a movie that is being shot clandestinely without the star's knowledge. It's a terrific turn by the actor and gives us a glimpse into a facet we hadn't yet seen from the comedic actor in one of his best and most underappreciated roles. From Bowfinger to Coming to America to The Nutty Professor series, Eddie Murphy is truly the undisputed king of displaying uncanny versatility and bringing a lot of laughs to moviegoers.