Famed anti-hero/vigilante Dexter is back in a prequel installment in the franchise – Dexter: Original Sin. Following the events of the Dexter: New Blood finale – in a near-death state – Michael C. Hall’s titular Dexter relives his past as “life flashes before his eyes.” Patrick Gibson is in charge of bringing his younger self to life through this villain origin story. And, since the first season is currently airing, the jury’s still out on whether this iteration is a worthy addition to the series’ universe. Still, Gibson is no stranger to playing morally dubious characters with heart.

Eight years ago, Gibson starred in Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s mystical multiverse adventure, The OA. While the show featured an ensemble cast, Gibson was part of the core group of the short-lived Netflix show. The crew of misfits recruited by Marling’s OA was composed by jarringly different people – a lonely teacher, an emotionally-distressed addict, a transgender teen who is a true believer, a closeted lacrosse player who supports his family, and finally, Gibson’s Steve. Starting as a seemingly-typical high school bully, his journey makes him reconcile with his tender side. In Steve, we find a three-dimensional character that goes through a complex arc, changing his life forever, while proving Gibson has what it takes to portray ethically-questionable characters that are good at their core.

Patrick Gibson’s Steve is the Cynical Side of ‘The OA’s Tribe

Through the role of Steve, Gibson brings to life a complex teenager with abusive tendencies. Although he was raised in a wealthy household – where all his needs were covered – feelings of worthlessness have plagued him throughout his life. Left as an empty shell, he seeks to fill the void with casual sex encounters, bullying those weaker than him, and the vacuous thrill of drug dealing. But Steve’s life is turned upside down by the emergence of a mystical figure – the OA.

After their first encounter, Steve and OA make a deal for him to become the recruiter of her tribe. Fiction meets reality in OA’s recounting of her story, and Steve opens up to the possibility that her journey might not be totally delusional. His cynical side makes him skeptical at first, but he eventually becomes one of OA’s most dedicated disciples. Steve’s willingness to go through OA’s trials and tribulations gives him the escape from the murky whirlwind of a life that he has been looking for all this time.

Steve’s Redemption Arc is One of the Best Parts of ‘The OA’