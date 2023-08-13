To elder millennials, few things define the 2000s more than layered tank tops, low-rise denim, and The O.C. Not only was it the show that everyone was watching, but its characters were - and still remain - iconic and archetypal representations of turn-of-the-century youth, partly thanks to its needle-drops and soundtrack. Like lightning in a bottle, the show captured the zeitgeist of cultural trends of the early 2000s.

The series follows troubled teen Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), who is adopted by the wealthy Cohen family and thrust into the ultra-wealthy and ultra-dramatic world of Newport Beach. For a series that only ran for four seasons, The O.C. left a cultural footprint much bigger than itself. Fictional nightlife spot The Bait Shop often had live performances that spotlighted bands like Death Cab For Cutie and Modest Mouse. Adam Brody's portrayal of Seth Cohen cemented the 'hot nerd' as the ideal man of the naughts. And, one of the show's most iconic moments was even parodied on Saturday Night Live.

10 "The Chrismukk-huh?"

Season 4, Episode 7 (2006)

IMDb Score: 8.6

The 'Chrismukkah' episodes of The O.C. are some of the series' most fun. Combining Hanukkah and Christmas, "Chrismukkah" is the Cohen family's December celebration which was the basis for most of The O.C.'s special holiday episodes. In one of the sillier Chrismukkah episodes, this season 4 midpoint episode is mostly made up of the hallucinations and dreams that Ryan has after he falls off a ladder while hanging decorations.

The alternate head-injury-induced reality that Ryan finds himself in is a reality in which he never came to Newport Beach. In this world, everything is different. Sandy (Peter Gallagher) is the mayor and is married to Julie Cooper (Melinda Clarke). Meanwhile, Kirsten (Kelly Rowan) is married to Marissa's (Mischa Barton) dad. On top of the marriage mix-ups, Ryan also learns that in this reality, Marissa has been dead for several years.

9 "The O.Sea"

Season 2, Episode 23 (2005)

IMDb Score: 8.6

Prom is fast approaching, and it-girl Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson) has two dates to choose from; Seth and Zach (Michael Cassidy). Summer lets the pair know that one of them will be able to attend prom with her, but they have to decide among themselves who it will be. This decision is made more difficult due to the fact that on prom night Zach and Seth have a meeting to discuss their graphic novel with George Lucas.

Meanwhile, Kirsten is caught drunk driving and the complicated relationship between Marissa, Ryan (Ben McKenzie), and Ryan's estranged brother Trey - played by guest starLogan Marshall-Green - grows more strained. From the campy George Lucas cameo to the tried and true love triangle, this episode of The O.C. proves that the series was never keen to be put in a box, and happily flipped between real-world tension and soap opera drama.

8 "The Homecoming"

Season 1, Episode 11 (2003)

IMDb Score: 8.6

In another holiday-centric episode of The O.C., Ryan and Marissa head to Ryan's hometown of Chino on Thanksgiving Day. The episode follows Ryan and his imprisoned brother Trey (played in this episode by Bradley Stryker) as they navigate their complex relationship and Trey asks Ryan for a favor.

Despite the heavy family drama, the festive episode isn't all doom and gloom. Back at the Cohen household, Seth tries, and fails, to juggle the affections of two different women. The to-and-fro between gritty "wrong side of the tracks" plot lines and Seth Cohen's warm and fuzzy character.

7 "The Chrismukkah That Almost Wasn't"

Season 2, Episode 6 (2004)

IMDb Score: 8.6

Chrismukkah has arrived in Newport again, and with it comes a wide array of celebrations and revelations. While the Cohens are trying to lead the celebrations, wealthy Newport mogul Caleb (Alan Dale) provides the revelations.

Married to Marissa's mom Julie and the father of Kirsten (Kelly Rowan), Caleb has one of the most intricate family trees in the entire series. The tree only gets more intricate in the 6th episode of season 2, when it is revealed that Caleb fathered another child during an affair. That child happens to be Ryan's current love interest, Lindsay (Shannon Lucio).

6 "The Graduates"

Season 3, Episode 25 (2006)

IMDb Score: 8.7

Unlike many shows set in high school, the final episode of The O.C.'s third season actually sees the main cast graduate from high school. As they all reflect on the years they've lived through in Newport, apologies are made and bridges are mended, particularly between Marissa and her mom Julie, and Ryan and his mom. Ryan's mother is so guilt-ridden over the difficulty she has caused him that she buys him a car with her savings.

However, lurking in the background is ultra bad-boy Volchok (Cam Gigandet), who is still bitter and furious about the end of his relationship with Marissa. His anger leads to a violent road pursuit, where his careless and aggressive driving causes a car wreck and results in Marissa's death.

5 "The Ties That Bind"

Season 1, Episode 27 (2004)

IMDb Score: 8.8

By the end of the first season, it was clear The O.C. was a hit. The season finale of season one was all about departures. With Julie and Caleb about to get married, Marissa has to choose whether she will relent and be a part of the new family her mother and her soon-to-be stepdad have created. At the same time, Ryan and his pregnant childhood sweetheart Theresa (Navi Rawat) face some difficult decisions and may leave Newport forever.

Seth is reeling from the possible departure of his adoptive brother, and in a fashion as dramatic as the rest of the episode, he decides to leave Newport behind in the most rich-boy way possible. He sets sail in his own personal yacht.

4 "The Rainy Day Women"

Season 2, Episode 14 (2005)

IMDb Score: 8.8

The midpoint of season 2 saw Sandy (Peter Gallagher) still trying to clear the name of his ex-girlfriend Rebecca (Kim Delaney), who had been on the run for years after being accused of starting a fire that killed someone. Rebecca's presence and her obvious chemistry with Sandy is a thorn in Kirsten's side and continues to cause tension.

While this is unfolding, on-again off-again couple Seth and Summer finally manage to get on the same page about their feelings for each other. Although she was scheduled to fly overseas with another man, Summer decides at the last moment that Seth is the one for her.

3 "The Dearly Beloved"

Season 2, Episode 24 (2005)

IMDb Score: 8.9

Despite launching careers and defining an era, The O.C.'s most iconic moment isn't the death of its protagonist or its ending. Instead, the final moments of the season 2 finale have had the biggest cultural footprint. After learning that Trey had assaulted Marissa, Ryan rushes to confront his brother. The confrontation turns violent, and the pair end up in a no holds barred brawl.

When Marissa finds the pair, Ryan is at death's door, and she has no choice but to shoot Trey to save Ryan's life. As the gun fires, "Hide and Seek" by Imogen Heap begins playing, and thus, a meme was born. This moment was famously parodied in the Saturday Night Live sketch, "Dear Sister".

2 "Pilot"

Season 1, Episode 1 (2003)

IMDb Score: 8.9

Ryan Attwood is only 16, and after narrowly escaping a prison sentence, his mom kicks him out. The only person in his corner is his attorney, Sandy Cohen, who invites Ryan to stay in the guest house of his family's home until he can get back on his feet.

Newport Beach is a totally foreign land to Ryan who grew up in Chino and has never been around wealth. He quickly begins to meet the locals, including his future girlfriend Marissa Cooper, and her current boyfriend, water polo jock Luke (Chris Carmack).

1 "The End's Not Near, It's Here"

Season 4, Episode 16

IMDb Score: 9.1

Season 4 suffered from the notable absence of Marissa, but that didn't stop the series from giving its characters the happy endings they deserve. Ryan's ending is the most satisfying of them all.

After years of struggle, and the Cohens' much-needed support, Ryan attends college at Berkeley and graduates as an architect. While working on a construction project in his hometown of Chino, Ryan sees a young boy on the street. Reminded of himself as a child, Ryan is moved and offers the boy help in the same way Sandy did for him years earlier.

