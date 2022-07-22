The early 2000s were a whole other deal when it came to having music elevate some of the most poignant scenes in a TV show. A standout example of soundtrack and scenes working in perfect harmony is featured in Josh Schwartz's The O.C. Centered on a runaway teenager who is adopted by a wealthy family, the teen drama made every single romantic and tragic moment more compelling with its hand-picked selection of alternative music. If you hadn't heard a song by Imogen Heap or Phantom Planet, you surely added them to your playlist after watching The O.C. Having this kind of impact on viewers to the point where they always associate the series with its iconic tunes is an incredible accomplishment that only a few shows achieved, such as Stranger Things and Big Little Lies.

Given that many moments in The O.C. were made memorable by music, here are a few highlights to pump the nostalgic feeling of California in its glory.

Sandy Brings Ryan Home - "California" by Phantom Planet

There is nothing like listening to "California" by Phantom Planet every time the intro shows up, but it is worth remembering the first time the song was ever played in the series. When Ryan (Ben McKenzie) leaves prison and returns to his house in Chino, he picks a fight with his mom's boyfriend and is eventually kicked out of the home. With nowhere else to crash for the night, he decides to dial the lawyer who was assigned to him in prison, Sandy's (Peter Gallagher), phone number. Little did he know that the Cohen family would welcome him with open arms and his life would be changed for the better. The song perfectly foreshadows the life awaiting Ryan in The O.C.

Ryan and Marissa's New Year’s Eve Kiss - "Dice" by Finley Quaye

Once Ryan and Marissa (Mischa Barton) finally ignite their relationship, Oliver (Taylor Handley) enters the picture and tries to sabotage their relationship. When he invites Marissa to a New Year's Eve party at his penthouse and she comes unaccompanied, he presumes that they will lock lips once the clock turns to midnight. Yet, Marissa continues to look at the front door in the hopes that Ryan might meet her last minute. In the most dramatic slow-motion manner to the sound of Finley Quaye's "Dice," Ryan runs up the stairs of the building and bursts through the door a few seconds before the countdown ends. He not only kisses Marissa but also says "I love you" for the first time.

Anna and Seth's Goodbye - "If You Leave" by Nada Surf

The O.C. fans knew that Seth (Adam Brody) and Summer (Rachel Bilson) were star crossed lovers, but they couldn't help but sympathize with his first fling, Anna (Samaire Armstrong). A female version of Seth, Anna was the perfect best friend even after they broke up. Their connection over comic books and video games was the nerdy comic relief that appeased all the drama going on. When Anna decides to go back to Pittsburgh, Seth meets her at the airport and they share an emotional goodbye. "If You Leave" by Nada Surf fits like a glove when accompanied by Anna's iconic remark, "Confidence Cohen!"

In Season 2, we see an unusual phenomenon happening: Seth and Ryan are single. Looking for a new romantic interest to take their minds off of Summer and Marissa, they decide to go on a double date with Seth's coworker, Alex (Olivia Wilde), and Ryan's lab partner, Lindsay (Shannon Lucio). They all attend a Killers concert at The Bait Shop and when "Smile Like You Mean It" starts to play, you can tell that their plan is going downhill. Seeing the lack of compatibility between Seth and Lindsay as well as Ryan and Alex, you can't help but laugh.

Seth and Summer's Spiderman Kiss - "Champagne Supernova" by Matt Pond PA

Zach (Michael Cassidy) was cute, but he didn't make Summer's heart skip a beat like Seth. When Zach and Summer are about to board a plane to Italy with his family, she looks at a boy playing with a toy horse and immediately thinks of Seth. From that moment, she understands that Seth is her true love. When she arrives at the Cohens' household in the pouring rain, Summer finds Seth stuck hanging from the rooftop in his Spider-Man costume (due to the weather and a broken TV satellite) and takes advantage of the opportunity to recreate the Spider-Man kiss with Matt Pond PA's version of "Champagne Supernova" playing in the back.

Summer Crowned Prom Queen / Cal's Death - "Fix You" by Coldplay

Another notorious Summer and Seth scene takes place at the high school prom, where Summer is crowned prom queen and doesn't have her prom king next to her on stage. When she tells the principal that Zach isn't coming, Seth arrives just in time to steal the microphone and tell everyone that he should be considered a king because he loves the queen. The romantic gesture is heartwarming and they dance to Coldplay's "Fix You." However, there is another memorable moment that happens after this while the song is still on. Cal (Alan Dale), Seth's grandfather, has a heart attack and dies before Julie (Melinda Clarke) can call for help. The tragic news is enough to make Kirsten (Kelly Rowan) even more depressed and alcohol dependent.

Marissa Shoots Trey - "Hide and Seek" by Imogen Heap

When Ryan unveils the reason why Trey (Logan Marshall-Green) has been avoiding him for so long (he tried to rape Marissa), he can't hold back his urge to fight his brother. After driving to his place, Ryan attacks Trey and the two fight at gunpoint. Once Trey is about to choke his brother to death, Marissa enters his apartment and shoots Trey in the back. The shot is a climax moment in the story and "Hide and Seek" by Imogen Heap contributes to the suspense in Season 2's finale. Even if you don't know the original scene, you probably have seen the hilarious SNL remake.

Ryan and Marissa Dance to their Song - "Forever Young" by Youth Group

Every couple has a designated song that matches their relationship. Ryan and Marissa are no different. When Marissa meets Ryan at the pool house following her school dance, she says that the next song that comes up on the radio will be theirs. Although the first thing that pops up isn't very romantic, the next tune on cue is ideal. They start slow dancing to Youth Group's cover of "Forever Young" and everything seems perfect.

Marissa's Death - "Hallelujah" by Imogen Heap

That is until the aftermath. At the end of Season 3, Marissa dies in a car accident following Volchok's (Cam Gigandet) attempt to chase her and Ryan on the road. Often considered one of the most heartbreaking deaths in TV history, Marissa passes away in Ryan's arms to the sound of Imogen Heap's version of "Hallelujah." The scene alluded to the character's overdose in Tijuana back in Season 1, which featured the same track but in Jeff Buckley's vocals. Since Marissa was one of the main characters in the series, fans were in total shock when she passed away and continue to mourn over it years later. The song plays a pivotal role in capturing the emotion of this scene, as fans witness Ryan's realization that he can't save his soulmate this time.

Ryan and Julie Dealing With Marissa's Loss - "Running Up That Hill" by Placebo

Despite the show's vibe shifting drastically in Season 4 to the point that it got canceled, it did have a promising intro. Long before Stranger Things made Kate Bush's original "Running Up That Hill" resurface in the music charts, it was used in the first scene of Season 4's first episode. Following Marissa's death, Ryan flees the Cohens' household and ends up living and working at a bar. When Sandy tries to find him and bring him back home, Ryan goes away to meet Julie at a motel and plot a revenge scheme for Volchok. Seeing the side effects from Marissa's passing in both of these characters when Placebo's cover is playing in the back made the scene a realistic portrayal of grief.