For those who grew up watching The O.C. (or those who still comfort-binge it regularly), it might feel like the show just came out yesterday. However, The O.C. turns 20 years old this year. A culturally emblematic series of the early '00s, The O.C. follows the debaucherous young lives of teenagers in Orange County, California. The series is introduced with Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), a brilliant young felon who is adopted by his public defender Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher). Sandy's son Seth (Adam Brody) introduces Ryan to the upper-middle-class residents of Newport Beach, where the teens are finishing their last years of high school. Ryan is quickly taken with beautiful but self-destructive next-door neighbor Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton), while Seth nurses a lifelong crush on Marissa's best friend, Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson).

This series was a career breakthrough for the young actors featured and a solid hit for Fox (at least for its first two seasons). With its honest depiction of class struggle in the early 2000s (a prescient undertaking for a series that ended just a year before the 2008 Great Recession) and its earnest portrayal of teen relationships, The O.C. will forever be one of the best teen series ever. To learn more about where the illustrious cast is now, keep reading!

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Related: 'The O.C.’s Best Musical Moments From “Running Up That Hill” to “California”

Ben McKenzie as Ryan Atwood

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Ben McKenzie played the broody central character Ryan Atwood for all four seasons of The O.C. The show begins with Ryan being arrested after a botched car robbery with his brother. Ryan meets his public defender, Sandy Cohen, who sees Ryan as a victim of his circumstances full of untapped potential. Soon Ryan finds himself living with Sandy and his family in the wealthy suburb of Newport Beach, navigating the gulf between his poor upbringing and the ease and opulence of his new home. Along the way he befriends his new adoptive brother, Seth, meets the girl next door, Marissa, and can carve a special place for himself in the O.C.

McKenzie followed his turn as Ryan Atwood with a starring role in the TNT series Southland as Los Angeles Police Officer Ben Sherman. McKenzie recently starred in Gotham, playing a younger version of Captain James Gordon in this fresh take on Batman's origin story. What started as a somewhat uneven (and notable Batman-less) Batman adaptation eventually shirked its over-serious tone and became a true delight. McKenzie is also a vocal anti-crypto currency advocate, arguing for more regulation of the budding currency.

Mischa Barton as Marissa Cooper

Image Via Fox

This British-American actress began her career as a child but didn't become a household name until the 2003 release of The O.C. Almost overnight, Mischa Barton became a tabloid sensation, with publications seeming to graft the self-destructive party girl identity of Barton's character Marissa onto her off-screen life. Marissa goes from riches to rags throughout her three seasons on The O.C., starting the show as Newport's it-girl alongside her boyfriend, Luke (Chris Carmack), and best friend, Summer. Her status steadily declines as her father, Jimmy Cooper (Tate Donovan), is investigated for embezzlement. Marissa's tragic trajectory over the course of the show is grounded by Barton's honest and measured performance of the character.

Since leaving The O.C. in its third season, Barton has continued to work steadily, with several guests turns on series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and starring roles in independent horror films. In 2023, she will star in Amazon Freevee's revival of the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours, which was canceled in 2022 after over 9,000 episodes. Barton remains honest and outspoken about her experiences as a young person in Hollywood under immense tabloid scrutiny.

Adam Brody as Seth Cohen

Image Via Fox

At times during The O.C.'s run, it felt like Adam Brody's Seth Cohen was a California re-skin of his Gilmore Girls character Dave Rygalski. Seth's quick-talking pop culture references sometimes feel out of place in Newport, but that's for a reason. A lonely outcast until Ryan comes to live with his family, Seth blossoms with his new adoptive brother. Seth can eventually convey his feelings to his lifelong crush, Summer, and their relationship contributes to the bulk of his story arcs throughout the show's four seasons. Seth is lovable, if at times annoying, nerd, the quintessential early 2000s love interest.

Brody's portrayal of Seth Cohen endeared him to fans worldwide. After the show, he transitioned smoothly into film and television roles, appearing in Diablo Cody's Jennifer's Body and guest starring in several television series. Brody also recently took on the part of adult Freddy Freeman (aka Captain Marvel Jr.) in DC's Shazam! film series. Brody has maintained a relatively low-key personal life. Fans of 2000s teen shows might be excited to learn that Brody is married to Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester.

Rachel Bilson as Summer Roberts

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Bilson's Summer started the series as a recurring character before Bilson's magnetic portrayal upgraded her to regular status halfway through season one. Initially the epitome of the shallow, self-centered Southern California stereotype, Summer shows more vulnerability and depth as the series progresses. Through her devotion to her friendship with Marissa, her love for her divorced father, and her romance with Seth, viewers watch Summer blossom from a materialistic debutante worried more about her position in Newport society to a caring change maker.

A fan-favorite during her run on The O.C., Bilson parlayed her popularity into several roles in romantic comedy films and a lead role in Hart of Dixie. From 2021-2023, Bilson hosted the recap podcast Welcome to the O.C., Bitches! with former co-star Melinda Clarke (more on her and her character Julie Cooper below). The two re-watch and discuss each episode of the show, interview former cast mates, and discuss behind-the-scenes stories that fans might not know. Bilson and Clarke's podcast could be a nice walk down memory lane for those who miss the show but aren't ready to binge-watch again.

Peter Gallagher as Sandy Cohen

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Veteran actor Peter Gallagher played generous Cohen family patriarch Sandy across all four seasons of The O.C. Sandy, a public defender from a rough background in New York City, saw similarities with Ryan that led him to bring the troubled teen home. Through the show, Sandy advocates for what's right, never giving up on his idealistic mission to save the world one case at a time.

After his role as Sandy Cohen, Peter Gallagher continued to have a successful acting career. He appeared in various television shows and movies and ventured into theater. Gallagher has appeared as the recurring character Deputy Chief Dodds on Law and Order: SVU and as Dr. David Hamilton on Grey's Anatomy. Most recently, he played Frankie's boyfriend, Nick Skolka, on Netflix's Grace and Frankie. Gallagher has also been involved in philanthropic endeavors, supporting causes related to the arts and education.

Kelly Rowan as Kirsten Cohen

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The men in her life somewhat define Kirsten's character—they quite literally surround her. She's Sandy's wife, Seth's mom, the daughter of a real estate magnate called "the Donald Trump of the West Coast" (remember this series came out before his presidential term), and she lives next door to her high school boyfriend, Jimmy Cooper (Tate Donovan). Working to define herself outside the men in her life, Kirsten was the only member of the Cohen family with misgivings about taking in Ryan. Though initially skeptical of Ryna's character, she eventually warms up to him and integrates him into the family. In the first two seasons, her marriage with Sandy suffers under her continued the weight of her continued closeness with Jimmy, while later seasons explore her struggle with alcoholism. By the end of the series, Kirsten and Sandy's marriage is stronger than ever, with the two welcoming a daughter and finally moving back to their former home in Berkley.

It seems that following her portrayal of Kirsten Cohen, Kelly Rowan took a step back from the spotlight. Her last credited role is in 2016, with her last starring turn being on the three-season run of TNT's Perception. While reminiscing on her empathetic portrayal of Kirsten Cohen, here's hoping Rowan will be back on our screens soon enough.

Related: Marissa's Death Didn't Kill 'The O.C.' — This Did

Tate Donovan as Jimmy Cooper

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Heavy hitter Tate Donovan played troubled investment banker Jimmy Cooper, the somewhat absent father of Marissa and Kaitlin Cooper. At the beginning of the show, the audience discovers that Jimmy's investments have not been as fruitful as he expected. He is being investigated by the government for embezzlement and his assets are frozen, thrusting the Cooper family off the top of the Newport Beach food chain. Jimmy's descent continues as he enters into different get-rich-quick schemes to regain his former wealth and status. After a final failed business venture in the third season, Jimmy finally leaves his children and ex-wife Julie behind, only returning to Newport for Marissa's funeral.

In his nearly 40-year career, Donovan has appeared on stage and screen. He guested on both primetime and prestige series, appearing on Law and Order: SVU in 2013 and Showtime's Masters of Sex in 2015. He recently appeared as the titular character's father in the 2016 MacGyver reboot.

Melinda Clarke as Julie Cooper

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Melinda Clarke's Julie Cooper goes on quite the journey over the course of The O.C. Initially a gold-digger who is quick to leave husband Jimmy after his money dries up, Julie next sets her sights on her frenemy Kirsten's father Caleb Nichol (he's the "west coast Donald Trump" we mentioned earlier). Caleb passes shortly after marrying (and filing for divorce from) Julie and leaves her nothing, forcing her to move from a lavish home to a trailer park. During the show's run, viewers watch Julie go from an entitled proto-Real Housewife to a driven and emphatic mother willing to do anything to provide for herself and her daughters. By the end of the series, we see Julie choose to be alone, rejecting two romantic offers from men of different socioeconomic backgrounds and pursuing her undergraduate degree.

After portraying Julie Cooper, Melinda Clarke continued to build her acting resume. She's had many guest roles, including a 2016 turn on fellow O.C. alum Ben McKenzie's Gotham. From 2021-2023, Clarke hosted the recap podcast Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, recapping each episode of the series with former co-star Rachel Bilson.

Chris Carmack as Luke Ward

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Starting the series as an antagonist (the human obstacle between Ryan and Marissa getting together), Luke becomes a likable character by the time he leaves Newport. Luke starts the series as the king of young Newport society Marissa's long-term boyfriend, who is threatened by her budding connection with Ryan. After Ryan helps save his life, Luke warms up to him, slowly becoming an ancillary member of the "Core Four" (Ryan, Marissa, Seth, and Summer). He loses his status when his dad is outed as gay, and by the end of the first season, he moves to Portland to live with his dad.

Chris Carmack has acted steadily since The O.C. From 2013-2018. He played country singer Will Lexington on Nashville. For fans of The O.C. who miss seeing Carmack on their screen, he is currently starring as Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln on Grey's Anatomy.

Autumn Reeser as Taylor Townsend

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Autumn Reeser's Taylor Townsend was never really given a chance to flourish on The O.C. Promoted to series regular to replace Mischa Barton's Marissa Cooper after that character's untimely demise, Taylor only appeared as a main character in the final season of the show. Taylor is involved in several storylines, from a problematic affair with the Dean of The Harbor School to a brief marriage to a Frenchman. After Marissa's death, Taylor starts dating Ryan. Though their relationship is officially over by the time the series finale rolls around, there remains a chance for them to reunite after Seth and Summer's wedding.

Autumn Reeser has acted regularly since The O.C. ended. Between several guest roles on television shows (including on Hart of Dixie starring former co-star Rachel Bilson), Reeser has become a veritable Hallmark movie queen, appearing in over a dozen films on the network.

Willa Holland as Kaitlin Cooper

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Though the role of Kaitlin was originated by Shailene Woodley (who played Kaitlin for six episodes), Willa Holland is the actress who brought the character to life in seasons 3 and 4. Kaitlin is Marissa's younger sister who is not as doted on by their parents. She is sent to boarding school in the second season but returns in the third to stake her claim as the new queen bee of Newport Beach. Kaitlin is not particularly close with her sister Marissa. Still, after the last character's death in the season three finale, Kaitlin struggles through erratic and reckless behaviors to express her grief. With her mother's support and two father figures Gordon Bullit (Gary Grubbs) and Frank Atwood (Kevin Sorbo), she eventually grows into a strong student and a loving daughter.

After portraying Kaitlin Cooper, Holland starred as Thea Queen (aka Speedy) on Arrow, the linchpin of The CW's "Arrowverse," the sprawling, crossover-laden series of shows based on DC Comics. Viewers might also recognize Holland as Agnes Andrews from Gossip Girl, a recurring character who appeared throughout that show's run. Holland has also lent her voice to the character of Aqua throughout the Kingdom Hearts video game series.