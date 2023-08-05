Editor's Note: The following references abuse and sexual assault.

We meet Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) standing at the edge of her driveway, in front of her beautiful home in one of the most picturesque areas of the country. She’s not intimidated by bad-boy outsider Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie); instead, she’s intrigued. She asks if she can have one of his cigarettes. Now, we know there's more to her than meets the eye — and in a place where appearance is everything, no less. Marissa Cooper is enviably beautiful. Throughout her three seasons as a main character of the hit teen drama, The O.C., Marissa goes from being the It Girl to being reviled by many — a trajectory Barton experienced herself. But in the 20 years since The O.C. debuted, it’s time to recognize that Marissa never deserved the hate she received, and neither did the actress who portrayed her.

There Was Always Something More to Marissa Cooper

Marissa Cooper is a layered character from the start. There's depth to her beyond what you'd often find in the surface-level Orange County society she's grown up in. She’s at the top of her world’s hierarchy: she’s attractive; she’s dating the most handsome guy at school; she’s wealthy; and is revered by her peers. But we also get glimpses into her that suggest things aren't as perfect as they appear. Her father, Jimmy (Tate Donovan), is having serious financial troubles, though she doesn’t know the full extent. Her mother Julie (Melinda Clarke) embodies the vapidity and hostility that is present in the cutthroat, side-eye-glaring Orange County. Marissa drinks, but it goes beyond the usual teen mischief. She’s lost in a culture that demands perfection. But in spite of the internal heaviness and external bliss that is her life, we still find a character that we can relate to. Sure, she also has unrelatable elements — most of us don’t live in sprawling mansions overlooking the ocean in one of the priciest real estate markets in the U.S. Yet, Marissa Cooper isn’t seen as a vapid, out-of touch-brat — or a damsel in distress, at this early point in the series. However, as Marissa's story evolves over the course of the show's first three seasons, room for audiences to sour on Marissa emerges.

A Bustle article encapsulates the hatred Marissa inspired in some fans. The article posits that Marissa Cooper is one of TV's worst characters in the history of the medium. The author blames her for leading another character into alcoholism — a character who she spends so much time trying to help. Naturally, she's blamed for many of Ryan's problems. And while Ryan's storyline often involves issues that enmesh Marissa, some of his immature behavior is what makes those situations worse. Even further, Barton is castigated for making Marissa so unlikable to some. Her voice is even criticized for being too monotone. Heh? Plenty of others have and continue to berate Marissa. But does Marissa really deserve all this hate?

Life in the O.C. Wasn't Easy for Marissa Cooper

Despite her seemingly perfect existence, Marissa Cooper’s life is as emotionally unstable as the foundations the giant houses in her affluent neighborhood are built on – the ever-eroding Orange County cliffs. Early on, pieces of her life begin to break away and fall into the ocean. Her father Jimmy, a stockbroker, is exposed for selling off his clients’ stock portfolios and siphoned the proceeds when the stock market took a negative turn. Her mother Julie leaves her father, seemingly for embarrassing the family, but also because Julie Cooper wants the Newport lifestyle, and if Jimmy can’t provide it, she’ll seek it elsewhere.

For the rest of her three seasons, Marissa is dealt the worst hand out of all The O.C.'s characters. The girl next door faces a barrage of trials that would be overwhelming for anyone, especially a teenager, to handle. Marissa’s tumultuous storylines have led many to feel that she was the constant damsel in distress that Ryan had to rescue and that her presence made the series gloomier than it should have been. But Marissa is unfairly judged. Viewers tend to equate what happens to Marissa with who she actually is. Granted, some of the bad things that happen to her are a result of a bad decision she made, but many of the hardships she encounters are things outside of her control. She can't keep her parents together. She is unfairly kicked out of school for an act of self-defense. And her relationship with her mother is complicated because any child would have a complicated relationship with Julie. In the midst of pointing out her negative traits, her numerous positive traits are overlooked and undervalued. Marissa Cooper was an important character in the teen drama genre for several reasons.

Why Does Marissa Cooper Deserve More Credit?

Before queer representation became a common fixture of television, especially the teen genre, Marissa, the SoCal It Girl, experimented with her sexuality and showed that her being attracted to someone, regardless of sex or gender, is nothing to be ashamed of. In a sign of progress, it no longer feels monumental to have openly gay characters, but in the early aughts, it did. Dawson’s Creek did feature the first gay male kiss in television history, with half of that moment, Jack McPhee (Kerr Smith), becoming a series regular. But Marissa charted new onscreen territory for the genre by exploring her bisexuality on-screen. Though her queer storyline is limited to Season 2, and her relationship with Alex Kelly (Olivia Wilde) didn’t last long, centering the arc on one of the show's main characters was still a major step toward representation. Further, everyone in her orbit was accepting. It was refreshing, at the time this show originally aired, to see Marissa's inner circle effortlessly accept this aspect of her, even if they were still surprised.

The O.C. lifts the veil on conversations about mental health in the teen drama genre with Marissa's storylines. Her issues with alcohol are made apparent early in the series. The show also underlines why she drinks — her life, though outwardly glamorous, is exhausting. Marissa faces constant disappointments and betrayals. She uses liquor to numb herself. Her attending therapy may not seem particularly brave by today’s standards, with shows like 13 Reasons Why and Euphoria, but mental health wasn’t a major focus of teen dramas decades ago.

But perhaps Marissa's most overlooked attribute is her kindness. Really, many of the negative situations she ends up in are due to her kindness. With Oliver, she befriends him because she thinks he’s lonely, and she believes his lies that he only sees her as a friend. Despite his creating a wedge between her and Ryan, she doesn’t want to abandon him because she can relate to what it’s like to have mental health issues. But her kindness culminates in Ryan and Sandy (Peter Gallagher) having to save her from Oliver when everything comes to a head, and she’s locked in a room with him, and he’s armed.

With Trey, she’s empathic toward him because he’s Ryan’s brother, and he’s trying to get his life together after his incarceration. She even decides to throw Trey a birthday party. Even with Ryan’s warnings about his brother, Marissa insists on helping him and believing, to a fault, in the good in him. But her kindness is, again, betrayed when he sexually assaults her, thinking that she must be attracted to him since she’s gone to such lengths to help him. But that kindness was just who she was.

Then, of course, there’s Ryan. Ryan begins the series as the interloper that most are leery of, except for Sandy and Marissa. At first, Kristen doesn't want a teenager with a record living with her family. Even Seth uses Ryan to boost his own standing with his peers who regard him as a geek. And when Summer learns about Ryan’s true background, she responds with the iconic “Chino? Ew!” But Marissa accepts Ryan, in his entirety, for who he is. She finds misguided ways of helping him–one resulting in a house being burnt down. And despite the opulence that she’s accustomed to at the beginning of the series, she doesn’t disparage him for coming from a low-income area. She’s a rarity in Newport.

But don't we also give the Marissas of the world a hard time? Adolescence is a challenging point in many of our lives. For some, those years can be exasperating. If we look back at our own high school years, we will find plenty of things we would hope people would forget about us — things we said, wore, and did, versions of ourselves that weren't always our best. Marissa showed us an honesty that many of us weren't comfortable with, for which she was chastised. She revealed the uncomfortable truth that a lot of life is getting knocked down and trying to find some way back up. And when she was finally starting to get back on her feet, Marissa Cooper was knocked down one last time in a devastating death.

How Did the Tabloids Harass Mischa Barton?

But Marissa wasn’t the only person experiencing hostility. Mischa Barton, like the teenager she brought to life on-screen, became a lightning rod for rebuke. Barton wasn’t new to Hollywood before starring in The O.C.; she was a child actress, but The O.C. catapulted her into being the It Girl. At first, as is with many starlets, she was adored. But the tides tend to turn with famous women who might find themselves celebrated one year and the next be met with scorn. Barton was hunted by the media. Mischa Barton wrote an essay in Bazaar about her experience with the ferocity of the media in the aughts:

“After a while, I just couldn’t go anywhere and that’s when my mental health declined. The constant feeling of being hunted affected me entirely. I had a few breakdowns. But no one questioned why I was having those breakdowns. I became a target of nasty attacks when I was clearly expressing signs for needing help…It becomes a sport, an addiction even, to the people hunting you…What happened gave me PTSD…I‘ve always been characterised by the people and friends around me as ’strong‘, something I detest just as much as I‘m proud to say that I certainly am a survivor. To be strong is important but it’s equally important to allow young girls to hang on to their fragility.”

But in the years since Marissa's explosive ending, people have come to reevaluate how she was misunderstood — how Barton was misunderstood. Yes, there are many people who despise Marissa, but there are plenty more who have come to her defense. Both Marissa and Barton have often been unfairly held accountable for the mistakes of men around them. Sure, Marissa has her misjudgments, but so many people (men) in the series are far more troublesome, yet Marissa is often penalized for their shortcomings, which trap her in their whirlpool of problems. Looking back, neither Mischa Barton nor the character she portrayed on The O.C. ever deserved the vitriol they received. They weren’t the problem. We were.