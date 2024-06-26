The Big Picture Rachel Bilson revives her iconic role as Summer Roberts in a new ad for 21Seeds Tequila, bringing back nostalgia from The O.C. era.

The commercial pays homage to the teen classic with references to the show's iconic moments.

While some cast members may be hesitant to return, Bilson's humor and love for The O.C. shines through in this nostalgic revitalization.

Rachel Bilson says welcome (back) to The O.C. in a new ad that revives her breakout character. In conjunction with a promotion for 21Seeds Tequila, Variety revealed a new commercial that pays homage to the teen classic of the early aughts. In its heyday, the sun-soaked series dominated pop culture from its whip-smart dialogue to the inspired use of Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek." Bilson returns to the beach in all her glory as Summer Roberts, one of the fan-favorite characters. Though she is the only cast member to return to Newport, the commercial is almost a love letter to the series that gave fans some of the most devastating moments of the decade.

The commercial opens with the iconic theme song from the series, “California” by Phantom Planet. After introducing the infused cocktail, Bilson opens the door to reveal someone clearly meant to resemble Ben McKenzie’s bad boy protagonist, Ryan Atwood. After Bilson asks him who he is, he answers with Ryan’s memorable line from the pilot “Whoever you want me to be,” before delivering tequila to the doorstep. The rest of the commercial includes hallmarks of the show, including Summer’s catchphrase “ew!” and a Marissa lookalike throwing a lawn chair into the pool in a fit of rage. Only in The O.C. This may be the singular revitalization of the series that fans are likely to get, but it was still made with love.

Love For 'The O.C.' Remains Strong

The O.C. is a relic of an era gone by, but that is part of the genius of the ad campaign. The 21Seeds ad cleverly coincides with the 21st anniversary of the landmark teen series. At the time of its premiere, showrunner Josh Schwartz was the youngest showrunner in television at only 26 years old. Two decades later, he supported the collaboration in a celebratory statement.

“We’re very grateful to 21Seeds for extending the opportunity to revisit our first project together to celebrate its 21st birthday. We’re constantly asked about a reunion or where our characters would be now, and this felt like a fun way to hang out with Summer Roberts again.”

The O.C. alums Adam Brody and McKenzie have seemed hesitant to return to this period of their lives, but Bilson has always had a sense of humor about her first job. She runs an O.C. rewatch podcast with Julie Cooper herself, Melinda Clarke, where they revisit episodes and invite former costars to talk about their experiences. But there is nothing quite like seeing Summer Roberts in the California sun again. And in that regard, Bilson has not missed a beat. Viewers can relive the nostalgia by watching all four seasons of The O.C. on Max.

The O.C. A troubled youth becomes embroiled in the lives of a close-knit group of people in the wealthy, upper-class neighborhood of Newport Beach, Orange County, California. Cast Peter Gallagher , Kelly Rowan , Ben McKenzie , Adam Brody​ , Melinda Clarke , Rachel Bilson , Autumn Reeser , Willa Holland Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

