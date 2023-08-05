The Big Picture On The O.C., Sandy Cohen is a beacon of hope for Ryan and provided him with a compassionate and nurturing environment.

Sandy is not only a great father to his own children, but he also extends his paternal instincts to others in need.

The O.C. broke the mold by making the adults' storylines just as important as the teens', allowing viewers to see the complexity and imperfections of characters like Sandy.

When we were introduced to Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie), 20 years ago today, on The O.C., he was breaking into a car with his brother. His California was far from the glamour that the state is portrayed as. His California was for the hounds, those on society’s edges, away from the bright lights and seaside manors. But in 2003, he finally encounters a beacon of hope in the form of a man who cares about him and sees past what, for many, would be flaws that were impossible to ignore. Sandy Cohen (Peter Gallagher) was the silver lining to Ryan’s Golden State. Sandy, a public defender, shows Ryan compassion — something Ryan’s never experienced before. Through Sandy’s compassion, Ryan gains access to a kind of California community he’s never experienced before and we the audience meet one of TV history’s best dads.

When Ryan is taken in by perhaps the only family in Newport who’d ever accept a troubled "outsider," we also meet the girl next door, Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton); Seth Cohen (Adam Brody), the lovable geek who became something of an “It” boy; Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson), the boisterous SoCal girl; careful and concerned Kirsten Cohen (Kelly Rowan); and cutthroat, side-eye glaring Julie Cooper (Melinda Clarke). But Sandy Cohen, in a series filled with distinct characters, makes his mark on the series as often being the voice of reason and moral compass of The O.C. When Seth gets stuck in a teenage quagmire, Sandy provides the sage wisdom that he needs. If Ryan is about to do something self-destructive, Sandy is always there to remind him that he is in his corner, even if it feels like it is them versus the world. Sandy also proves to be a fantastic husband; when Kristen was struggling with alcoholism, he was a patient support system; when she is overwhelmed with work, he steps in as her advocate. Sandy Cohen did it all.

Sandy Cohen Is a Saint Compared to the Other 'O.C.' Dads

Orange County set a low bar for good fatherhood. Jimmy Cooper (Tate Donovan) frauds his clients and can't provide Marissa with the stability she needs. He disappears, only to reappear, just to disappear again; each time, chipping away at his relationship with his daughter. Kristen’s father Caleb Nichol (Alan Dale) is far from “Father of the Year.” He has a challenging relationship with Kristen, both as her father and her boss. And he is a nightmare in-law for Sandy. Then there’s Ryan's biological father Frank (Kevin Sorbo) who abandoned his family, was incarcerated for armed robbery, and abused his wife and children. But even without the other men around him floundering at fatherhood in comparison, Sandy is still an incredible dad. Throughout the four seasons, there are plenty of opportunities that would have made most men say “enough.” When Ryan, in Season 1, goes up against Oliver (Taylor Handley) one of the show's most hated characters, Ryan alienates himself. But despite what seems to be his acting irrationally, Sandy doesn’t let Ryan push himself away. He keeps talking to him and assures him that he’s in his corner. When the situation with Oliver reaches dangerous levels, Sandy involves himself and goes with Ryan to rescue Marissa.

As much as Sandy knows when to encourage, he also knows when to reprimand. Seth, being in the position of having two girls vying for him — something he never expected — begins to develop an ego and string along both Summer and Anna (Samaire Armstrong). Though Sandy is glad to see his formerly hermit son begin to experience some typical teenage drama, he is quick to let Seth know when he is treating people unfairly. Sandy tells Seth that he was treating Anna poorly by flirting with Summer right in front of her. But Sandy is also shrewd enough to know when his own input isn’t helpful. At the beginning of Season 2, Ryan has moved out and Seth is living in Portland with Luke (Chris Carmack). Sandy and Kirsten have tried in vain to convince their son to come home. Sandy realizes there’s only one way to get their boys back and that’s by sending Ryan up to Portland to talk to Seth, which works and brings back both boys back.

Sandy Cohen Is a Father to All

And Sandy's paternal instincts aren’t just limited to Seth and Ryan. When other young people are in need, he often comes to their defense. In the third season, Ryan, Seth, and Summer are campaigning to have Marissa reinstated into Harbor School, Sandy takes it upon himself to advocate for Marissa. It didn’t matter that she wasn’t his kid; he treated her as if she were one of his own. In Season 2, Alex (Olivia Wilde) is emancipated from her parents, and Sandy can see that she needs a caring adult. Sandy has one of his panacea heart-to-hearts with her. He lets her know that if she needs anything, all she has to do is stop by. Sandy is refreshing in that he doesn’t let his wealth isolate him from the world and people in need. For many in the affluent fold, their wealth drowns out the pain of the world they’re separated from. For Sandy, he can help, so he does.

Part of why Sandy is such a caring dad could be his backstory: he grew up in a single-parent home where his mom worked as a social worker. Growing up as a have-not has given him far more perspective than many in Orange County. His upbringing is what allows him to relate to Ryan in a way that Kristen and Ryan initially can’t. Sandy knows what it’s like to be an interloper. His first job of the series is one based on principle, not prestige, and he only broke into exclusive Newport because of his marriage to Kirsten. The Newport enclave isn’t the type to understand the harsh realities of working with people who have often had to make lives at the lower rungs of society, but Sandy is a man in the wealthy enclave, not of it.

In 'The O.C.,' the Adults Are Just as Important as the Teens

Another reason why we’re able to see why Sandy is such an exceptional dad is that The O.C. allowed for it. While certainly not the first entry in the teen genre, The O.C. set itself apart from its predecessors and even some of its successors by making the adults’ storyline central plots as well. Before The O.C., adults were relegated to peripheral positions in the teen genre; they were the nagging parents who just didn't understand their kids or the dispenser of wisdom accrued from their own lived experiences. But The O.C. reminds viewers that life and excitement don't stop when someone reaches middle age; often, things become more complex. Adolescence is challenging because young people are experiencing so many firsts in life. But middle age brings its own, unique sets of struggles: far more responsibility and realizing nothing is forever. The O.C. didn't limit itself to just teenage problems. Because of this wide range of characters in different places in their lives, we’re able to know the adults far better than the parents in earlier teen series. And getting to know Sandy as well as the teens allows viewers to see his complexity and imperfections and how wonderful he is. The O.C. understood that, even though it was a teen drama, it couldn’t minimize the lives of the adults. They have stories, too. It couldn’t minimize Sandy; his heart’s too big and his fingerprint is too grand to try and make small.

In so many other teen shows, fathers are either absent or deviant. Sandy Cohen shows what fatherhood done well looks like. Without Sandy, the series wouldn’t be as beloved as it is today, 20 years after its premiere. Sandy is the glue that holds everything together. In many promotional pictures for The O.C., Sandy is pictured in the middle of the Newport bunch. These pictures capture how a man whose fatherly love extends beyond blood and bond truly is the heart of the series.