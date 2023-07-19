A good indicator of whether a series has made TV history is how long people still talk about it after it wraps its run. It’s been almost exactly 20 years since Fox network invited people from all over the world to see how the other side lives in The O.C., a teen drama series that was an instant hit after it premiered in 2003. The story centered around a wealthy family which adopts a kid with a troubled past, and how his arrival in Newport Beach impacts the lives of everyone in the community. Now, the story will be revisited in a book written by author and film/TV critic Alan Sepinwall, co-producers, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

"Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History" is set to understand and explain the phenomenon that the series became, as well as how it became a reference to all teen dramas – and even reality series – that came after it. Featuring interviews with series creator – Schwartz and executive producer – Savage (the duo behind Gossip Girl), the book will break down how the series came together through the words of the people who made it, which also includes main cast members Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Rachel Bilson, Kelly Rowan, Peter Gallagher, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Autumn Reeser, Willa Holland and many, many more.

Through an announcement on Twitter, Sepinwall also suggested that the book won’t shy away from revealing the behind-the-scenes chaos that came along with the show’s popularity – the biggest of all being Barton’s controversial exit from the show after Season 3, which many fans claim made the show completely derail and get a shortened and lackluster final season. But it won't all be drama: the book will also break down how the series reshaped the way music was used in television, especially by having then-underground bands featured in several episodes.

Welcome to The O.C. Is a Written Reunion and Everyone's Invited

The book project was celebrated by Schwartz, who revealed his excitement and surprise that fans are still hyped about the show two decades after its release:

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years, but I am thrilled and gratified that people still want to talk about The O.C., maybe even more than when the show was on! I am so appreciative that much of the cast and crew shared their experiences and helped bring this book to life. Whether you’re a fan of this show, or behind-the-scenes books in general, hopefully this is for you.”

Savage added that the warts-and-all depiction of the series in the book will perfectly showcase how the making of The O.C. “was as much a coming-of-age story for the people behind the scenes as it was for the characters on screen.” The writer and producer also commented that gathering perspectives provided a multi-layered oral history of the series that surprised even them.

Welcome to The O.C.: An Oral History is set to hit shelves (and e-readers) on November 28, which means that die-hard fans will have the best Chrismukkah present ever in 2023. You can check out the book announcement below: