“We’ve been on the run, driving in the sun, looking out for number one.” And, immediately, the aughts don’t feel so lost in time. “California, here we come, right back where we started from.” With scenes of sunsets, surfing, and shores, we know right where we are. When The O.C. first aired on August 5, 2003, it revitalized the teen soap genre. Suddenly, Orange County was the place to be. It wasn’t the first of its kind; Beverly Hills 90210 was the first wealthy Californian teen soap to come, but The O.C. managed to somehow feel new despite working off previous templates. In a way, its meteoritic rise is something of a bygone era, before streaming services took over the entertainment landscape, viewership channels flowed into more select pools of television programming. But this alone isn’t the only reason for The O.C.’s out-of-the-gate success; the first season was simply incredible. But, as with so many other things, the problem with being red-hot is that something can only burn bright for so long. Although The O.C. had four seasons, it’s been widely regarded that the first season is the shining jewel of the series. This isn’t to say that its following seasons weren’t successful or bad, it’s just that their predecessor left enormous shoes to fill.

RELATED: 'The O.C.’s Best Musical Moments From “Running Up That Hill” to “California”

'The O.C.' Was a Fresh Take on an Old Genre

Image via Warner Bros. Television

The O.C. felt different from the start. It was the first of its genre to give the adults in the series layers and storylines. Previous teen shows had adults merely popping in and out of the teens' orbit, but The O.C. recognized that the parents in the series had just as full lives as their children. The stories of Orange County weren’t limited to those who were experiencing their firsts in life.

It also reckoned with class and privilege as an underdog, with the underprivileged Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) navigating his new environment in one of the richest areas of the richest state in the country. And through Ryan, many viewers could see themselves in his fish-out-of-water experience. The adage “money can’t buy happiness” is everpresent in the oceanside neighborhoods he now calls home. While there wasn’t the poverty and overt violence that Ryan was inundated by in the Chino he grew up in, Orange County proves that it can be vicious in its own ways.

Josh Schwartz, the wunderkind showrunner, was only in his late twenties when he the show, and his youthful view of television was clear in how The O.C. did things differently. Schwartz didn’t grow up watching teen soaps, instead preferring shows like Seinfeld. His lack of familiarity with the genre proved to be a breath of fresh air when creating his own. For a genre that finds itself being teased quite often, he managed to make The O.C. cool. The characters felt relatable like a young person created them instead of a forty-something screenwriter. The O.C.’s main teenage cast avoided the same pitfalls that, say, Dawson’s Creek encountered. One of the criticisms that Dawson’s Creek met was that its teenage characters didn’t speak and often didn’t act like teenagers. Much of the dialogue in the series felt out of sync with how someone in that age group actually carries a conversation. This isn’t to say that teenagers can’t be articulate, but a rewatch of the series will make it obvious that most people that age aren’t talking about a “crisis of faith” as Dawson (James Van Der Beek) does. Schwartz’s young approach to television helped revitalize a genre that often had too many older people in the room trying to relate to teenagers, even if it had been decades since their own adolescence.

'The O.C.'s Soundtrack Sets It Apart From Other Teen Shows

Perhaps one of The O.C.’s greatest achievements was that it didn’t rely on top-40 music to fill the series. Even though The O.C. was a primetime television show on a major network, Fox, its music makes it feel like it's not part of the Hollywood machine. It feels indie despite being as far away from indie as possible. This was accomplished by its choice of music. The fun-loving beachgoers of Newport were listening to The Killers and Death Cab for Cutie, and because they were listening to them, we were listening to them. The O.C. became a musical kingmaker, with unknown bands being elevated by the show's unique choice of music. In the 2000s, southern California felt equivalent to whatever was current, often being the scene where tabloid dramas and fads played out. But The O.C. imagines the California experience differently, proving that an area often equated with commercialism could in fact be a launchpad for music that was often overlooked and undervalued. The O.C. has been credited for changing the relationship between indie rock and TV.

Why Do We Love Seth Cohen So Much?

Image Via Fox

Another of the series's keys to success came in the form of our favorite irreverent, I’m-not-like-them, get-me-out-of-here teenager Seth Cohen (Adam Brody). While southern California is seen as aspirational to the millions of people who watched the show from less glamorous parts of the country, Seth was desperate to escape Orange County. The people in his orbit, except for Ryan and Sandy (Peter Gallagher), don’t imagine a life outside exclusive Newport. And, yes, while California was central in the pop culture, a “we’ve got more bounce in California” galaxy, it wasn’t the only place in the universe, and despite having an affluent, insulated upbringing, Seth was acutely aware of that. Adam Brody was masterful in creating a boy who embraced geeky hobbies long before watching Marvel movies became the norm. His unabashed acceptance of himself was appealing, especially considering he was in a genre full of jocks and bad boys that were supposed to be swoon-worthy. Even though Ryan was intended to be the teenage dream for viewers, it was Seth who truly captured hearts with his first-of-his-kind existence on television. Seth made being uncool cool. His one-liners were legendary as well, often making him the core comedic source for the series.

'The O.C.' Was Actually Funny

Image via Fox

The O.C. also remembered to do something that many teen series forgot to do: be funny. While Dawson’s Creek, Felicity, and Beverly Hills 90210 focused on the “growing up is hard” aspect of teenage years, they also overlooked the fact that growing up is also hilarious. Coming-of-age stories are not without laughs and humorous experiences. The irony of The O.C. is that it probably has the most intense and heartbreaking events out of any teen drama, but despite that, it managed to still create space for levity. It was a show that was taken seriously but was also self-aware enough not to take itself too seriously – there’s a toy horse that Summer (Rachel Bilson) and Seth treasured called Captain Oats, after all. Adding to the first season's success, the show also experiences strokes of luck in that characters Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper (Melinda Clarke) were initially only supposed to be guest appearances, but won over audiences by how they personified Orange County culture, leading them to become integral characters in the series.

Where Exactly Did 'The O.C.' Go Wrong?

Image via FOX

But what goes up must come down. There are several reasons why The O.C.’s later seasons didn’t have the same effect as the first. It’s important to consider the era in television The O.C. existed. The first season has 27 episodes, which is more than twice what a season would have today. With that amount of episodes, a series feels longer. In the second season, Ryan and Marissa (Mischa Barton), no longer a couple at this point, are discussing their previous relationship. Ryan mentions their relationship was a long time ago, and even though it was only in the middle of Season 2 and Ryan and Marissa hadn’t been together since the end of Season 1, their relationship did feel like a long time ago. One of the successes and faults of the first season was its pacing. Season 1 had so many storylines: Marissa almost dies; there are several love triangles; Marissa is held hostage; Ryan runs away. Because of this, many story ideas were already used up in the first season.

And with longer seasons, storylines were often recycled. Sandy and Kirsten (Kelly Rowan) encounter a lot of potential detractors from their marriage in the form of former flames and co-worker attraction, but after a while, the constant barrage of people who pose a threat to their marriage becomes tiresome. They have a fun, aspirational marriage, especially considering the surrounding couples that are constantly crumbling, so seeing their union continually at stake becomes old. Some viewers also felt that the later seasons lost the indie vibe that made The O.C. refreshing in a way that many teen soaps failed to be. A Pitchfork article notes, “everybody knows that the indie kids don't watch "The O.C." anymore.” Part of The O.C.’s appeal was that it was a teen show that many people who wouldn’t imagine themselves to like the genre enjoyed. But as the series progressed, some felt it lost touch with the outsider attraction it brought in.

Marissa's Characterization Began to Drag

Image Via Fox

Marissa, unfortunately, by the end of Season 3, becomes a distressing element of the show. In the first season, the girl next door is revealed to be troubled and makes mistakes, but her entire character isn’t defined by her issues; she is still able to enjoy her friends and herself despite the changes and hardships she’s facing. Yet, a couple of seasons later, it’s one bad decision after another with her. TV critic Alan Sepinwall, author of Stop Being a Hater and Learn to Love the O.C., was critical of the drag Marissa was beginning to have on the series. Marissa, who began as a flawed but endearing character became enmeshed in so much self-destruction that it became exasperating for the series.

The heaviness of the third season also diminished one of its most valuable facets: its humor. Somewhere in Season 3, the show forgot that its comedy was one of the most essential elements of the series. People were drawn to the series due to it being a reliable source of laughter. After Marissa’s death, the show returned to its comedic genesis for the fourth season. And while Season 4 was still working in the shadows of Marissa’s passing, it managed to bring light back into the series. But despite its return to humor, viewership, and ratings were down, resulting in it being canceled after four seasons.

But everything considered, The O.C. was a triumph. Few shows, especially teen shows, reach the heights that The O.C. did. And there’s an enduring appeal for the series that many other shows of the genre lack. Even though the sun didn’t shine as brightly on The O.C.’s later seasons as it had for Season 1, there’s no denying that the show still can transport us through decades-long nostalgia “right back where we started from.”