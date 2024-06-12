The Big Picture Henry Selick plans to adapt Neil Gaiman's novel The Ocean at the End of the Lane as a companion piece to Coraline.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane features a monstrous mother wreaking havoc in a child's life, telling a similar yet contrasting story to Coraline.

While details on the release date are pending, fans can revisit Coraline in theaters for its 15th-anniversary celebration this summer.

After years since the success of the 2009 animated film, Coraline, director Henry Selick has announced that he would be adapting another of Neil Gaiman's works. The Ocean at the End of the Lane is a 2013 novel described as a somewhat contrasting story to Coraline, and according to the animation film director, he sees this film as a spiritual sequel to the beloved stop-motion movie.

Speaking with Variety, Selick praised Gaiman's 2013 novel and said that his vision for this film adaptation would be a "companion piece" to Coraline. The filmmaker plans to shoot it as a stop-motion animation, just like the 2009 film, and also noticed a somewhat common thread between both titles and saw it as an opportunity to connect the two through a movie format.

“Instead of a child going to this other world with a monstrous mother, it’s a monstrous mother who comes into our world to wreak havoc on a kid’s life," said Selick.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane novel isn't originally connected to the Coraline story. It is a dark fantasy story about a man returning to his childhood home after a funeral. It also features a woman, who uses our male protagonist to escape her world and integrate herself to his. The novel won the fantasy category during the 2013 Goodreads Choice Awards and was on the 2013 New York Times Best Seller list. According to Deadline, plans to adapt this novel were first announced back in 2013, and it was to be produced by Focus Features and Tom Hanks' production company, Playtone Partners. However, it seems those plans didn't come to fruition.

What Is 'Coraline' About?

Image via Focus Features

Coraline is a film based on Gaiman's 2002 horror children's novella. It follows Coraline Jones, a young girl who visits a world that's similar to her own, but if her parents were more loving and attentive towards her. It's then later revealed that her "other mother" (aka the Beldam) plans to steal her soul, by sewing buttons on Coraline's eyes. The film has been a massive success since its release, as it was nominated for Best Animated Feature during the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs. It also received a certified fresh critics score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and generated over $131 million at the global box office.

The Ocean at the End of the Lane has yet to announce a release date. So until then, you can watch Coraline in theaters for a limited run for its 15th anniversary, or purchase it physically and digitally.

Get Tickets