Christopher Nolan is currently working on his follow-up to Oppenheimer, a film adaptation of The Odyssey, the epic poem by Homer. The Odyssey has been adapted many times over the years, including creative reimaginings like the Coen Brothers film O Brother, Where Art Thou? which transplants the story to the American South in the midst of the Great Depression.

For a faithful adaptation to refresh you on the story before Nolan’s film comes out, try watching the 1997 miniseries The Odyssey which originally aired on NBC and is now available on Prime Video. The miniseries was directed by Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky (Tango & Cash) and starred Armand Assante (American Gangster) as Odysseus. This adaptation hits the major beats of the story with some adjustments for the sake of entertainment. For example, even though the Trojan horse is only mentioned briefly in the poem, the miniseries has an entire sequence dramatizing it.

‘The Odyssey’ Has Strong Emotional Scenes