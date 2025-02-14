An already stacked cast for what is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2026 just added another stellar name to its ensemble. Deadline reports that Corey Hawkins, best known for his role as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton, has been tapped for a role in The Odyssey from Christopher Nolan. This news comes not long after it was revealed that horror icon Mia Goth had also joined the cast of The Odyssey, which is due to begin filming soon and has been set for release on July 17, 2026. Hawkins was most recently seen starring opposite Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington in The Piano Lesson, which is now streaming on Netflix, and he’s also been set for a role alongside Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face Season 2, coming to Peacock later this year.

As the cast of Oppenheimer grew in the years leading up to the film, it seemed like an impossible task to put together an even more star-studded ensemble than the 2023 Oscar-winner, but that’s exactly what Christopher Nolan is doing. The first name to join the cast was Matt Damon, who previously worked with the director in Oppenheimer, and the news quickly followed that Spider-Man veteran Tom Holland would also feature in the film. In the months since, The Odyssey has assembled a call sheet that doesn’t look real no matter how many times you look at it, with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Bill Irwin, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Will Yun Lee, and Jesse Garcia all attached to star in the film.

