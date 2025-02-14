Another star is joining Christopher Nolan's voyage across the wine-dark sea. Scream queen Mia Goth is the latest addition to the cast of The Odyssey. Variety reports that her role in the film is being kept under wraps.

Little is known about Nolan's adaptation of the ancient Greek epic, nor is it known what role Goth (or any of her co-stars) will be playing. If Goth's prior filmography is any indication, however, it's going to be a spooky one. The British actor has made her career in the horror genre, with roles in A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria, Infinity Pool, and Ti West's trilogy of X, Pearl, and MaXXXine. She can next be seen in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, and is also slated to star in Marvel's much-delayed new Blade movie. The Odyssey, meanwhile, will be released in theaters everywhere next summer on July 17, 2026.

What Do We Know About 'The Odyssey'?