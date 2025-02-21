Director Christopher Nolan has established himself as one of modern cinema's most technically proficient and accomplished filmmakers. With no exceptions, his movies are awe-inspiring in terms of both scale and ambition. There's nothing quite like a Nolan movie—his classical style of escapist filmmaking makes the theater experience all the more special. As acclaimed and celebrated as most of Nolan's movies are, his upcoming effort The Odyssey is shaping up to be his most ambitious work yet.

Slated for a 2026 release, The Odyssey is Nolan's film adaptation of a formative piece of ancient Greek literature. The poem, attributed to 8th-century Greek poet Homer, chronicles the epic saga of Odysseus, the king of Ithica, on his journey back home after the bloody Trojan War. The Odyssey is a tale of biblical scale, and Nolan's adaptation is bound to reflect that. A story this big needs a huge cast of talent to support it, and the confirmed cast list is already impressive. This is a selection of Hollywood stars who (as of now) are not attached to the project but really should be, for one reason or another.

10 Cillian Murphy

Most Recently Seen In: 'Small Things Like These'

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has collaborated with Nolan a few times in the past, either as the supporting villain Scarecrow in Batman Begins or as a shell-shocked, nameless solider in Dunkirk. While Murphy earned recognition for his role in the acclaimed gangster drama Peaky Blinders, it wasn't until his leading role in Nolan's Oppenheimer that Murphy received the flowers that his talent demanded.

For all the praise and financial success that Oppenheimer garnered, it was in Murphy's performance as the titular physicist that the docudrama found its soul. Murphy won an Academy Award for his efforts, and nobody would argue that it wasn't fully deserving. It would be surprising if Nolan didn't at least hold a minor role for Murphy in The Odyssey, considering how structural he was to the success of Oppenheimer—Murphy's steely gravitas would fit right into a story of intrigue and epic drama.