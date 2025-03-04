Christopher Nolan has added one more mariner to his latest cinematic voyage. Shogun star Cosmo Jarvis is the latest actor to join the British director's new version of The Odyssey. Deadline reports that filming of the ancient epic is now underway.

Jarvis joins a cast that is already jam-packed with thespians, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, Will Yun Lee, and Corey Hawkins. Nobody's roles, including Jarvis', have been revealed yet. All that's known about the film is that it will adapt Homer's classic epic poem about Odysseus and his ten-year voyage to return home to the island of Ithaca from the Trojan War. Along the way, he's waylaid by monsters, gods, and witches, while his faithful wife Penelope awaits his return. The only glimpse of the film we've seen so far is a promotional image of a bearded Damon in a cloak and helmet. The film is currently shooting on location in Morocco before moving on to Sicily; it is slated to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Who Is Cosmo Jarvis?