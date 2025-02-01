Oscar-winning filmmaker, Christopher Nolan, has long been considered by many to be the gold standard for directors in Hollywood in the modern day, and in 2023, he released what was easily the most acclaimed and successful film of his entire career (not featuring Batman), the masterful Cillian Murphy-led historical biopic, Oppenheimer. Many have wondered how Nolan could follow up Oppenheimer's 7 Academy Award wins, and how he could possibly outdo himself. But much like life, Nolan found a way, in the form of Homer's The Odyssey.

The task of adapting Homer's timeless epic to film is perhaps the most ambitious prospect of Nolan's entire career, but if there's any living filmmaker who knows how to capture a story of such vast proportions, it's Mr. Nolan. Nolan has always relished finding new ways to advance filmmaking technology with each and every project he chooses, and it seems The Odyssey will be no different, giving Nolan the opportunity to experiment with groundbreaking technological advances the likes of which filmmaking professionals and audience members have experienced before. It's certain to be an epic for the books.

Continue reading to discover everything we know so far about Nolan's most ambitious film to date.

Yes it does, and it's even sooner than some might think! The Odyssey will be released on July 17, 2026. Nolan's latest will be released on the same weekend as a few of his most revered pictures, such as 2008's The Dark Knight, 2017's Dunkirk, and the aforementioned Oppenheimer from 2023. It's a popular release date, being smack in the middle of summer, and it has proven quite successful for Nolan in the past, giving the Oscar-winner some of his biggest box office hits, so it's no surprise that The Odyssey will continue the trend.

Will 'The Odyssey' Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via IMAX

The Odyssey will be released exclusively in theaters upon its release, in stunning IMAX no less. Nolan has long been one of the biggest advocates of the theatrical experience, so it should come as no surprise to see him sticking to an exclusive theatrical release for his film. But when The Odyssey eventually makes its way to streaming, it will likely be sent to Peacock first and foremost, seeing as the film will be distributed by Universal, same as Oppenheimer, which was also housed by Peacock when it hit streaming.

The Odyssey is currently slated to open between two huge blockbusters in July 2026. Opening the week prior on July 10 will be Disney's live-action Moana remake starring Dwayne Johnson. Opening the weekend after The Odyssey will be Marvel/Sony's fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland. Needless to say, July 2026 will be a major month for moviegoers.

Does 'The Odyssey' Have a Rating?

Image by Federico Napoli

As of writing, The Odyssey does not have an MPAA rating. Christopher Nolan has long been known for making films that receive MPA ratings of PG-13 and R, so it is unclear which rating The Odyssey will receive. However, it can be predicted that the film will be PG-13 considering the genre and story it's adapting, but it will be quite a while before we have proper confirmation of this.

Do We Know the Runtime for 'The Odyssey'?

Image via Universal Pictures

As of now, The Odyssey does not have an official runtime. But knowing how Nolan operates, the film will likely be quite lengthy, as the majority of Nolan's work tends to run between 150 and 180 minutes. The only exceptions to this were a few of Nolan's earlier films, such as Memento or Insomnia.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Odyssey'?

Currently, there is not a trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, as the film has yet to begin principal photography.

What Is 'The Odyssey' About?

The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, an epic poem following Odysseus, a Greek hero and King of Ithaca, and the harrowing 10-year journey to reach his homeland following the Trojan War. The story of Odysseus is one of the most important epics of literature, even being taught in schools to this day, and for good reason. It's the perfect mix of adventure, drama, and fantasy, redefining the word "epic" in a sense that few other stories have.

The synopsis for The Odyssey reads:

"Follows Odysseus in his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, showcasing his encounters with Polyphemus, the Sirens, Circe, and finishing with his reunion with his wife, Penelope."

Who Stars in 'The Odyssey'?