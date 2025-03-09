The excitement for Christopher Nolan's next film is already building at an enormous pace. The Odyssey isn't due to be released in cinemas until July 2026, but when the first images of Matt Damon's character in full costume were released earlier this year, fans already started envisaging an all-timer of a film. Nolan's film adapts the second poem from the ancient Greek poet Homer, with the first poem, The Iliad, previously being adapted by Wolfgang Petersen into Troy, the historical epic starring Brad Pitt and Eric Bana. That film is, in essence, the spiritual prequel to Nolan's film, both in history and mythology.

Homer's second poem, The Odyssey, is one of the most influential works of literature of all time and has seen many cinematic adaptations of its story, from O Brother, Where Art Thou to The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Those films took Homer's story and transplanted it to a different time/place, but for straight-up adaptations of the story, we have a more recent example. In 2024, the Italian director Uberto Pasolini made The Return. Starring Ralph Fiennes as our hero, Odysseus, and Juliette Binoche as his beleaguered wife, Penelope, Pasolini's film takes a much more human approach to the story than the scale of Nolan's film suggests that he will.

What is 'The Return' About?