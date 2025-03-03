As a graduate of ancient history and classical studies, there is always a great amount of trepidation when the next sword-and-sandals epic is announced, when the first images are released, or when the film eventually makes it to theaters. So many hopes have been built up for big-budget, all-star movies that are based on stories featuring heroes and warriors from the great ancient tales. Films like Alexander have come and gone, disappointing in spite of everything on the surface seeming to be going their way.

So when the first images of Christopher Nolan's next film emerged, that familiar pit in the stomach re-appeared. The Odyssey is Nolan's next venture, sailing into cinemas in July 2026. The film will tell the story of Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca who fought in the siege of Troy and spent a decade trying to return home across the Ionian Sea to his kingdom. Starring Matt Damon as the eponymous hero, the film is an adaptation of the ancient scribe Homer's epic poem by the same name. This won't be the first time that the ancient hero has appeared on the silver screen, though.

2024 saw The Return, an independent telling of the poem's end by director Uberto Pasolini and starring Ralph Fiennes as the hero. But for the historical (or mythological) prequel to Nolan's film, one must go back, somewhat fittingly, more than two decades. In 2004, director Wolfgang Petersen brought Troy to audiences. The film is an adaptation of Homer's first epic poem, The Iliad, and tells the story of the end of the Trojan War, a decade-long struggle between Greeks and Trojans for the city. Many factors of Petersen's and Nolan's films are similar, with reportedly some of the largest budgets of their respective careers, casts filled with international actors of the highest caliber, and exotic locations trying to replicate the ancient world. Nolan's film is the spiritual sequel to Petersen's sword-and-sandals epic.

What Happens in 'Troy'?