The first official look at The Odyssey has been released by Universal Pictures. The world is paying attention to the upcoming blockbuster directed by Christopher Nolan, and the studio has raised the anticipation for the film with a new image featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus. The actor who was recently seen as Senator Gary Channel in Drive-Away Dolls will take on the challenge of portraying the main character of this story. Odysseus will have to endure a long journey to get back home after the Trojan War. Next year, audiences will understand why Nolan chose Damon for the role when the project arrives in theaters.

The Odyssey will adapt the Ancient Greek poem by Homer for a new generation of viewers. After the success of Oppenheimer, both fans and the entertainment industry were looking forward to Christopher Nolan's next project. It was then announced that the filmmaker had chosen this adaptation as his return to the big screen. Principal photography is set to take place this year, with audiences getting to enjoy The Odyssey in theaters on July 17, 2026. The middle of the summer has proven to be a successful launch window for other projects directed by Nolan, including The Dark Knight Rises and Inception.

The cast of The Odyssey is stacked. Some of the stars who will be seen on the big screen alongside Matt Damon include Tom Holland, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. Holland and Zendaya will also be busy in the near future with the production of a fourth Spider-Man entry. But before the acclaimed performers can return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they will have to take on the adventure of a lifetime in the form of The Odyssey. The roles these actors will portray on the adaptation haven't been disclosed yet.

The Cast of 'The Odyssey' Expands

As principal photography continues for The Odyssey, more information could be revealed about the roles that will be assigned to the cast. Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and Lupita Nyong'o will also be featured in the adaptation. Pattinson is gearing up to return as Bruce Wayne in sequel to The Batman. At the same time, Anne Hathaway was recently seen as Solène Marchand in Prime Video's The Idea of You. The stage has been set for Christopher Nolan to dive deep into one of the most popular myths in the history of humanity thanks to The Odyssey.

The Odyssey will premiere in theaters in the United States on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.