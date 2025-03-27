New set images have pulled back the curtain on Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which began production last month in Morocco and is due to film around the world throughout the year. The new images, posted by Christopher Nolan media and arun dominic on X, show Matt Damon sporting a lengthy beard — even longer than the one he had in the debut image — and Zendaya wearing a white robe. Christopher Nolan even features in one of the images where both Zendaya and Damon are sitting down, walking behind the group as he and Damon both have grins on their faces. Damon was the first name attached to star in The Odyssey, and it’s been confirmed that he’s playing Odysseus, but details about Zendaya’s and other stars’ roles are being kept under wraps.

Images of Zendaya can be found here and images of both Matt Damon and Zendaya can be found here.

When the cast for Oppenheimer was announced, it seemed unfathomable that Nolan could assemble another ensemble to rival its talent, but that’s exactly what he’s done with The Odyssey. In addition to Damon and Zendaya, Tom Holland has also been tapped to star in The Odyssey, as well as Jon Bernthal, two Marvel veterans who will team up with the Oscar-winning director for the first time. Robert Pattinson, who worked with Nolan on Tenet, will also star in the 2026 period epic, along with Anne Hathaway, who also worked with Nolan on Interstellar. Shōgun breakout Cosmo Jarvis has also been set for a role in the film, and he’ll star opposite horror icon Mia Goth and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Elliot Page, Ryan Hurts, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong’o, Benny Safdie, Bill Irwin, Himesh Patel, Corey Hawkins, and more will also star in The Odyssey.