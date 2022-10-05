It’s been an exciting year for fans of Francis Ford Coppola’s award-winning, legendary feature, The Godfather. With the film celebrating its 50-year-anniversary by releasing the trilogy onto 4K Blu-ray and the creation of Paramount+’s original limited series, The Offer, fans have been receiving more Godfather content than they can keep up with. And today, we have even better news for those looking to add another piece of the franchise to their home theater collection. The Offer will be arriving on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as digitally, on November 29. Sweetening the pot even more, the physical releases promise to include two hours of exclusive bonus content.

First landing on the streamer back in April, The Offer told the behind-the-scenes story of how the iconic gangster movie was made. Pulling its material from Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s own experiences on the film’s set, the series fleshed out its storyline, chronicling all the ups and downs that went into making the film the massive success that it became. From struggling with the cast and crew, to altercations with the real-life mafia, the series left no stone unturned when adapting Ruddy’s personal account to scripted television form.

Leading the origin story were Miles Teller as Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt. The Michael Tolkin created and executive produced series was penned by Nikki Toscano (Hunters) who also served as showrunner and executive producer. Ruddy, Teller, Leslie Greif, and Dexter Fletcher also added their names as executive producers with the latter directing the first part of the series.

RELATED: Dexter Fletcher on 'The Offer' and Finding the Right Cast for the Series

As for the bonus content, those who purchase the physical copies can expect to feast their eyes on deleted scenes, featurettes, and more. Titled: Parallels: Art Imitates Art, The Offer: Sending a Message, and No One Can Refuse: Making the Offer, the featurettes promise to go behind the cameras and dive into what was happening behind-the-scenes of both The Offer and The Godfather trilogy.

With the release happening just in time for the holidays, picking up a copy of The Offer on Blu-ray or DVD would make for the perfect gift for The Godfather fanatic or cinephile in your life. And, with the amount of bonus features packed onto the discs, it’s a hard offer to refuse. Check out a trailer for The Offer below.