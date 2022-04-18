When Mario Puzo completed his first draft of The Godfather, it's unlikely that he had the foresight to predict that a few years later it would be adapted into what is considered by many to be the greatest movie ever made. Francis Ford Coppola's universally acclaimed film version of the already popular novel wasn't just a great movie, it was a revolutionary one. The filmmaking techniques that Coppola employed, while not necessarily new, weren't common in the 1970s, but after The Godfather was released in 1972, it kick-started a new renaissance for cinema. It would go on to inspire an infinite amount of movies that came after, making it not just one of the best movies of all time, but one of the most influential as well.

So influential that if someone were to tell you that the movie almost wasn't made, you'd probably laugh in their face. How could a movie with a legacy like The Godfather possibly not make it to the big screen? Well, as it turns out, the reality was a lot more complicated than one might expect, and Paramount+ original The Offer has promised to tell that story.

The show claims to reveal the never-before-told road to production for the Oscar-winning classic, primarily following producer Albert S. Ruddy as he jumps through hurdles both high and low to adapt a beloved novel. As with any major feature film production, Ruddy was not the only significant person behind the making of the movie as it was rather very much a group effort. So here's the cast and characters of this intriguing dive into the creation of The Godfather. Keep in mind, while this guide will try to avoid major plot points for the show as much as possible, the characters being based on real-life figures may be described with details that could be considered spoilers.

Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy

The main protagonist will be played by Miles Teller, star of Whiplash as well as the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick. While the series will ultimately focus on a grand ensemble, Albert S. Ruddy will be the main narrator for the tale, showcasing his producing journey to create the best gangster movie of all time.

Ruddy, prior to his work on The Godfather, was best known in Hollywood as the co-creator of Hogan's Heroes, a smash hit series that put him on the map. He was clearly comfortable in a writing/creating role, though he did have some experience with some smaller budget feature films. However, the scale of those previous projects was nothing compared to the massive scope of something like The Godfather, and The Offer will no doubt explore the trials and tribulations of such a feat.

After the massive success of the movie, Ruddy predictably has had his hand in a number of notable projects sense, including both iterations of The Longest Yard, the Cannonball Run series, and Million Dollar Baby. Today, fifty years after The Godfather's release, Albert S. Ruddy is still producing new projects, fulfilling the role for The Offer itself as well as for the upcoming remake of Cannonball Run.

Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola

Dan Fogler has already established himself as a strong comedic actor with his work in the Fantastic Beasts films, but now he'll have a chance to really flex his dramatic muscles by playing someone who is widely considered one of the most important filmmakers of all time.

Francis Ford Coppola is a five-time Academy Award winner and a two-time recipient of the coveted Palm d'Or. Prior to making The Godfather, Coppola was no stranger to the art of filmmaking, having received a master's degree from UCLA. Afterwards, he mentored under B-movie king, Roger Corman, leading to Coppola's earlier career consisting of lower-budget, schlocky content like The Bellboy and the Playgirls and Dementia 13.

Time would ultimately show that Coppola was far more than a B-movie filmmaker, as he would eventually secure his first Academy Award for co-writing Patton. After that, things only went up with the creation of The Godfather, which of course also led to its as good, if not better, sequel. In addition to crafting classic films like Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula, Coppola has cemented himself as the patriarch of a legendary dynasty, with his daughter Sofia Coppola and granddaughter Gia Coppola following in his directorial footsteps.

Matthew Goode as Robert Evans

The young, ambitious studio head of production for Paramount Pictures at the time of The Godfather's creation will be portrayed by prolific character actor Matthew Goode, best known for his work in The Imitation Game and the feature film adaptation of Watchmen.

Robert Evans was only in his mid-thirties when he was brought on for the position after he secured the rights for The Detective, which ultimately became a big hit for the studio and happened to star Frank Sinatra. It was a gamble that ultimately paid off, as Evans's leadership led to the creation of some of Paramount's biggest successes. The Italian Job, True Grit, and Serpico are just some of the big films in addition to The Godfather that helped turn Paramount into one of Hollywood's most formidable studios during Evan's tenure.

Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt

Juno Temple made a huge splash in the world of television after she portrayed one of the many instantly lovable characters in Ted Lasso, so her next role as an important figure in The Godfather's road to production isn't too much of a surprise.

Though she would eventually become a talent manager whose clientele included massive names like George Clooney and Tom Selleck, Bettye McCartt's early career included roles as a publicist at 20th Century Fox and, of course, a secretary to Robert Evans at Paramount. Her exact role in the making of The Godfather is yet to be known, but as secretaries are often the ones who put crucial planning in motion, it's hard to imagine that her role was in any way insignificant.

Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo

Having been present in the midst of The Irishman's ensemble cast, Patrick Gallo is no stranger to appearing in a gangster story, and this seems appropriate as he'll be portraying a character that most real-life mafiosos hated with a passion.

Gallo will be playing Mario Puzo, the original author of The Godfather book series. When his novels became a worldwide sensation, they also garnered the attention of the mob underworld, who absolutely detested Puzo's stories due to their almost stereotypical depictions of Italian American culture. Most famously, legendary singer Frank Sinatra himself hated the books and hated Puzo as a result, mainly due to the character of Johnny Fontane having clear parallels to the famed entertainer whose rumored connections to the mob hang over his legacy to this day.

This didn't deter Puzo from moving forward with a film adaptation, and while most authors would probably have just said yes to the first studio that made an offer and taken the money, Puzo was actively involved in every stage of the film's production. He worked extremely closely with Francis Ford Coppola to co-write the screenplay, and his involvement was so significant to the point that Coppola insisted that the title for the film be Mario Puzo's The Godfather.

Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo

Giovanni Ribisi has typically been known in Hollywood as the comic relief funnyman having appeared in every live-action Seth MacFarlane project, so his upcoming role as an infamous, real-life crime boss is certainly a change of pace.

Thus far Joe Colombo seems to be the only major character in the show thus far to actually be a gangster, as Colombo was one of the leaders of New York's Five Families. However, despite being a ruthless mobster, Colombo was also a staunch activist for Italian-American civil rights, which is probably why he seems to be portrayed as a major antagonist in The Offer due to its alleged maligning of Italian-Americans in the criminal underworld.

