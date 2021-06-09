Tony Award winner Dan Fogler is set to play The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola in Paramount's limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of the studio's 1972 classic. Meanwhile, Giovanni Ribisi has been cast as infamous crime boss Joe Colombo, while Colin Hanks will play Barry Lapidus, a Gulf & Western executive with a lot of power over the studio.

Miles Teller is set to star as The Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy, and the series is told from his point of view as he assembles the pieces of the acclaimed mob movie, which would go on to win Best Picture, as did its 1974 sequel. Matthew Goode (Watchmen) was recently cast as Hollywood legend Robert Evans, who was working as a Paramount executive at the time of the shoot.

The Offer is a 10-episode series hailing from Paramount Television Studios and writers Nikki Toscano (Hunters) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block of the series and executive produce alongside showrunner Toscano as well as Tolkin, Ruddy, Teller and Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Production is expected to start in the coming weeks.

The Godfather starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire, though none of those roles have been cast at this time, nor has the role of author Mario Puzo, who co-wrote the script with Coppola.

Ribisi recently played the lead role in the Amazon series Sneaky Pete, and he'll soon be seen in James Cameron's Avatar sequels. His credits include Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan, Michael Mann’s Public Enemies, David Lynch’s Lost Highway and perhaps most importantly, a pair of Sofia Coppola films -- The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation. He's repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, and Hansen Jacobson.

Hanks starred in Orange County, King Kong, Dexter, Fargo and Mad Men as well as the two most recent Jumanji movies, and he'll soon be seen in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: Impeachment. He's repped by UTA, MGMT Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman, whereas Fantastic Beasts star Fogler is repped by UTA and Management 360.

