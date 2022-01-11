Prepare your cigars and tuxedo, because you have an event to attend in late April. Paramount+ announced today that its upcoming limited series The Offer is close to premiering, and the series’ launch will provide eager fans with at least a few hours of new content. Chronicling the making of one of cinema’s absolute classics, The Godfather, the story will be told through the eyes of two-time Academy Award producer Albert S. Rudy, played by Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick). The real Rudy executive produces the series.

Paramount+ decided to make the premiere an event of its own, with the first three episodes of the ten-episode limited series premiering on April 28. After that, the remaining seven episodes will debut weekly every Thursday on the platform. Subscribers in Canada, Latin America, The Nordics and Australia will also be able to stream the series on the same dates.

Aside from Teller, the cast of The Offer also features Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, Patrick Gallo, and Michael Gandolfini. Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers plays movie legend Marlon Brando, while Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) embodies acclaimed film director Francis Ford CoppolaLo, and Lou Ferrigno guest stars as actor Lenny Montana.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He Asked Uncle Francis Ford Coppola for a Role in 'The Godfather: Part III'

Nominated for eleven Oscars, The Godfather is considered a cinema masterpiece and a genre-defining movie. The film and its sequels made stars out of now-famous actors such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and the films have been spoofed, copied and referenced countless times throughout the years, remaining relevant to this day. The title of Paramount's limited series even refers to one of the most famous lines spoken by Marlon Brando’s character, Vito Corleone: “I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.”

The Offer is created and written by Michael Tolkin, who also wrote Changing Lines, Deep Impact and was a series writer at Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Nikki Toscano (Bates Motel) co-writes and showruns. The first three episodes of the series are directed by two-time BAFTA nominee Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman).

Paramount+ premieres the first three episodes of The Offer on April 28. Check out the series' newest poster below:

Image via Paramount+

'The Offer': Michael Gandolfini Joins Another Mafia Project from Paramount+ The 'Many Saints of Newark' star joins actors Miles Teller and Matthew Goode, among others.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email