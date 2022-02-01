Paramount+ has released the trailer for The Offer, a limited series exploring the chaotic production of one of the greatest films in history: Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. The ten-episode limited series will be told through the eyes of two-time Academy Award producer Albert S. Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, with the real Ruddy executive producing the series.

The trailer teases the story behind The Godfather’s production, as Paramount chooses Ruddy to helm a project that the studio was unsure could succeed. Based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo (played in the series by Patrick Gallo), The Godfather was conceived as a low-budget project, and Francis Coppola (Dan Fogler) only became involved after other filmmakers refused to direct it. While The Godfather is known for launching the prolific career of Hollywood legends such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (played in the series by Anthony Ippolito), The Offer will focus on lesser-known facts of the movie’s production. As the trailer tells us, the series will reveal how Ruddy dealt with an unwilling director and a screenwriter desperate for money at the start of the production, and how the producer negotiated with the studio to increase the budget and turn The Godfather into the classic it is.

To make matters even more complicated, the trailer shows us how the failure of previous gangster movies put The Godfather's production at risk, which led Ruddy to help reframe the film as a family story just to get proper funding. So, besides diving deep into the making of one of the most beloved films of all time, The Offer also promises to explore the relationships that turn Hollywood’s wheels, and show how movies were produced half a century ago.

First released in 1972, The Godfather follows the Corleone mob family, as their youngest son Michael (Pacino) goes from a reluctant outsider to ruthless mob leader. The film won praise from the public and critics alike, being nominated for eleven Academy Awards and taking home three, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Marlon Brando.

The Offer also features Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, and Michael Gandolfini. Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers plays Brando, while Lou Ferrigno guest stars as actor Lenny Montana. The Offer was created and written by Michael Tolkin, with Nikki Toscano as co-writer and showrunner.

The first three episodes of The Offer premiere on Paramount+ on April 28. After that, new episodes come to the streaming platform weekly every Thursday. Check out the new trailer below:

