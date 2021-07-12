The limited event series will explore never-revealed stories behind the production of the film.

Paramount+ has announced that their limited event series The Offer has officially entered production, alongside an announcement video and first-look image. The highly-anticipated project will explore never-revealed stories behind the making of The Godfather.

The Offer is based on the many "extraordinary" behind-the-scene stories of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy, who will also be featured in the series played by Miles Teller, who replaced the originally-cast Armie Hammer in the role. The series also stars Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who also serves as showrunner, and by Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (The Player). Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys), alongside Ruddy and Teller, serves as an executive producer on the series while Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher directs several of the episodes of the series.

As The Offer begins filming, another project about the production of The Godfather continues to develop, this time a feature film. Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to play Francis Ford Coppola and Paramount executive Robert Evans, respectively, while Elisabeth Moss will play Eleanor Coppola. Barry Levinson (Rain Man) is set to direct the film from a screenplay originally developed by Andrew Farotte. Titled Francis And The Godfather, even Coppola himself gave the upcoming project a thumbs up, saying “any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”.

No official premiere date for The Offer has been announced, but a 2022 release window seems likely. Check out the announcement video below:

