Fans of director Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic gangster film The Godfather have a new look at the series that will tell the behind-the-scenes stories of the film. Paramount+ has released new images of the upcoming limited series The Offer, via Entertainment Weekly.

The images include Coopla (Dan Fogler) and producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) on the set of the film. Another features Ruddy with Robert Evans, Paramount Studios' chief, (Matthew Goode). There is also an image that focuses on Bettye McCartt (Juno Temple), who is described as Ruddy's secretary and "right-hand woman." Another image focuses on notorious mobster Joe Colombo (Giovanni Ribisi), who had a mission to shut down the film.

"At the beginning of our story, we come to learn that the mafia has a very active interest in making sure that The Godfather never gets made," said series showrunner Nikki Toscano to Vanity Fair. Ruddy, Coppola, and Evans also have images that focus on them. Also starring in the series will be Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, a fictionalized studio executive. Burn Gorman will also appear as Charles Bluhdorn, the head of Gult+Western, who was the owner of Paramount at the time The Godfather was being made.

The series will detail the troubled production of the film, which starred Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone and Al Pacino as his son Michael Corleone. Brando will be played in the series by Justin Chambers.

The show was created by Michael Tolkin. Tolkin's previous work includes Showtime's 2019 limited series Escape at Dannemora, 2009's Nine (directed by Rob Marshall), and 2002's Changing Lanes (directed by Roger Michell). "What sealed it for me was when Al said, 'Every day of making The Godfather was the worst day in my life,' and that told me we had a show," said Tolkin. "For every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death to them." Tolkin will be an executive producer for the series, along with Toscano and the actual Ruddy. Dexter Fletcher will direct several episodes. His previous directing work includes 2019's Rocketman, 2016's Eddie the Eagle, and 2013's Sunshine on Leith. He will also be an executive producer for the series.

The 1972 film is also scheduled to have a limited theatrical release on February 25. The Offer is scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ on April 28, while you wait, check out the new images below:

