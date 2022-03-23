Paramount+ has released a new trailer for The Offer, a ten-episode limited series that'll follow the development of one Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. The drama series will explore the chaotic production of one of the most beloved classics in cinema history, revealing what happened behind the scenes and showing how The Godfather almost didn't come to be.

The new trailer introduces us to Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), a producer charged by Paramount to adapt Mario Puzo's (Patrick Gallo) best-selling 1969 novel The Godfather. Paramount wasn't sure the film could be successful and, at first, conceived the adaptation as a low-budget project. However, as Ruddy got ever more involved with the film, The Godfather grew up to become a monster of a movie, demanding funding beyond everyone's expectations.

The trailer shows how Ruddy brought Coppola (Dan Fogler) onboard the project, hoping that the director's vision could lead The Godfather in an exciting new direction. The trailer also underlines the weight over Ruddy's shoulders, as the failure of previous gangster movies put The Godfather's production at risk. The Offer's trailer also shows Grey's Anatomy alum Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, a star who got directly involved with the film's production and helped Ruddy go after funding. Finally, the trailer also teases how Ruddy and Coppola reframed the story of The Godfather, turning it into a story about family and human relations instead of selling the film as another gangster flick.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED:‌ 'The Offer' TV Show Images Show the Making of 'The Godfather' on Paramount Plus

First released in 1972, The Godfather follows the Corleone mob family, as their youngest son Michael (Al Pacino) goes from a reluctant outsider to a ruthless mob leader. The film won praise from the public and critics alike, being nominated for eleven Academy Awards and taking home three, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Brando. The Godfather's success led to the development of two sequels, and the trilogy is arguably the most beloved work in Coppola's prolific career.

The Offer also features Anthony Ippolito, Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Juno Temple, and Michael Gandolfini. Lou Ferrigno guest stars as actor Lenny Montana. The Offer was created and written by Michael Tolkin, with Nikki Toscano as co-writer and showrunner.

The first three episodes of The Offer premiere on Paramount+ on April 28. After that, new episodes come to the streaming platform weekly every Thursday. Check out the new trailer and key art below:

