Many fans thought The Office was done after Michael Scott (Steve Carell) left, and, admittedly, the series struggled to replace him. Eventually, Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) took the manager's office, filling the role of the well-meaning boss, and the combination of an already lovable character and a few tweaks to make him more Michael-like worked. The series found its footing again and delivered several classic episodes without the original lead, including "Garden Party," "The Incentive," and "Work Bus." Yet that changed when Andy's character shifted again. With other obligations, Ed Helms couldn't appear in the entire season, so Andy was briefly written off as he went on a boat trip. However, when he returned, he was different and much worse, throwing off the show.

Though the series had been evolving Andy since his introduction in Season 3, he had reached a good place. Yes, there were issues, like his interactions with Nellie (Catherine Tate), yet he was overall a goofy and lovable character. Then, after his boat trip, he behaves terribly, blowing off his girlfriend, using his position as boss to get petty revenge for personal slights, lying to his boss, and lecturing the office workers about much smaller problems while refusing to own up to his extended absence. Basically, Season 9 ruins Andy's character and the show takes a toll because of it.

Andy Saw a Lot of Growth in 'The Office' Until It All Vanished