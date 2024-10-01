The Australian adaptation of the beloved sitcom, The Office, will premiere on Prime Video later this month, on October 18, in Australia and the United Kingdom. Birthed from the British television show that starred Ricky Gervais and ran for two seasons from 2001 to 2003, The Office franchise remains incredibly popular, especially with its availability on streaming. NBC's American version began its run in 2005, starring Steve Carell and amassing nine seasons before coming to an end in 2013. The Office Australia will feature the popular TV franchise's first female lead, a move approved by Gervais himself.

Stephen Merchant and Gervais' comedy franchise has spawned multiple iterations and adaptations across the globe, but the decision for The Office Australia to go with a female lead has been questioned by some. The Office Australia will see the Australian comedian, Felicity Ward, play the role of Hannah Howard, the Managing Director of Flinley Craddick — a packaging company in Australia. Speaking during the Prime Video Presents: Trailblazers event on Tuesday in London, where she debuted a trailer from the series. The actress, via Variety, discussed her casting, saying:

“Ricky Gervais has approved a female lead, he’s very excited about a female lead — just in case anyone is angry.”

She went on to say that the audience response has been, “Pretty chill actually. English people and people that love The Office, they’re like, ‘Hey, whatever you do with it is fine,'” the actress said regarding the show's imminent arrival on Prime Video. Some of the most memorable The Office leads include Gervais’ iconic paper company boss David Brent and Carrell's Michael Scott, and Ward certainly hopes to match the authenticity both brought to their respective roles. Discussing her preparation for the Australian adaptation, Ward reveals:

“I did zero preparation, because I read the script, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is every annoying part of my personality.’ I’ve been preparing for this my whole life. It was just all in the script. And I don’t know if it’s [showrunner] Julie De Fina… I don’t know how much she had seen of me before, but it was as if she just, like, got the tapes and then edited out the charm and the bits that people liked and then just wrote a character, so it’s just there.”

'The Office' Continues To Expand Across the Globe

Image via John Platt/Prime Video

When The Office Australia premieres on Prime Video this October, it will become the 13th international adaptation of the popular show. With 44 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations and 5 wins for the U.S. adaptation, the popular television franchise is accustomed to being successful and will look to continue that trend with The Office Australia. However, the imminent show won't be the last The Office adaptation we see. After international adaptations in Poland, France, Canada, and Chile, among others, South Africa will become the 14th international adaptation of The Office. Production is set to begin in 2025 and discussing the SA adaptation, Rapid Blue managing director Ziyanda Ngcaba said, "We are proud to be producing the first African version of The Office for Showmax and kykNET. The format is globally recognized and adored by audiences all over the world."

Ward will lead the cast for The Office Australia, and joining the cast are Edith Poor (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Steen Raskopoulos (Black Mirror), Josh Thomson (Young Rock), Shari Sebbens (Thor: Love and Thunder), and Zoe Terakes (Talk to Me). The Office Australia will enter Prime Video on October 18, 2024. Meanwhile, the U.S. and UK adaptations are available to stream on Peacock.

