‘The Office’: The Top 15 Cold Opens

One of the many things that’s so winning about The Office are the top-notch cold opens. Sometimes they lead into the plot, but more often than not it’s just a perfectly constructed bit that they can pull off in a couple minutes. It helps set the tone, eases you into the show, and immediately reconnects you to the characters. Sometimes it’s an ingenious Jim prank or it’s Michael screwing up, but the show’s writers really nailed these scenes, so I chose my fifteen favorite.

Obviously, you might disagree, so sound off in the comments with your favorite Office cold opens. Also, be sure to check out our ranking of the Top 50 episodes.