‘The Office’: The 11 Best Guest Stars to Ever Visit Dunder Mifflin Scranton

As a longtime fan of NBC’s The Office who has watched all nine seasons of the comedy show 40-ish times through, I have devoted a weirdly large amount of time to its guest stars. The famous faces who have graced the halls of Dunder Mifflin Scranton over the year had as much of an impact as Steve Carell‘s Michael Scott, Pam (Jenna Fischer), Jim (John Krasinski), or Dwight (Rainn Wilson). What would Dunder Mifflin be with the presence of Charles Miner, Deangelo Vickers, Broccoli Rob, or Katie, the Hot Girl Who Sells Handbags? Perish the thought, TBH.

And so, for no reason in particular (other than the fact that I can’t stop thinking about them), here are 11 of the best guest stars to ever appear on The Office. There will be some obvious picks as well as some deep cuts. One true thing unites them: They are all equally incredible and with them, The Office might not be as great a show as we consider it to be to this day.

The Office will be available to stream on Netflix through the end of 2020. Beginning in January 2021, The Office can be seen on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform. Get more Peacock updates here and find out what’s new on Netflix in October here.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.