The Office is a mockumentary sitcom that originally aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Developed by Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation) and based on Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's British series of the same title, the show follows the day-to-day lives of a group of employees at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It's one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, with new fans being introduced to the series every day.

The Office is currently available to stream on Peacock, with a new season of "superfan episodes" recently dropping on the streaming service. Superfan episodes are extended, unseen cuts of much-loved episodes - meaning long-time fans are once again eager to dive back into the world of Dunder Mifflin. If you need a refresher on who's who, or you're lucky enough to be watching The Office for the very first time, below is a helpful guide to the characters and cast members.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott

Michael Scott is the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin, Scranton. He likes to think of himself as the "World's Best Boss", however, if you asked his employees, they'd tell you that that couldn't be further from the truth. Michael's number one priority at work is to entertain, but his cringe and over-the-top jokes often fall flat with his reluctant audience. Despite this, Michael thinks of the Dunder Mifflin team as his family, and he loves every single one of them - apart from Toby in HR, who is Michael's arch-nemesis.

Michael Scott is portrayed by Steve Carell. Since departing The Office, Carell has continued his lengthy film and television career. His upcoming projects include Wes Anderson's Asteroid City (2023), and former Office co-star John Krasinski's fantasy comedy IF (2024).

Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute

Dwight Schrute is a sales representative at Dunder Mifflin, and proudly holds the title of Assistant (to the) Regional Manager. Some might say Dwight's position is fabricated, but he nevertheless takes his role very seriously. He is said to have a "dog-like obedience to authority", and is a stickler for the rules. Dwight never shies away from calling out his co-worker's malfeasance, making him very unpopular in the office. He has an ongoing feud with his deskmate Jim and is a combat and martial arts enthusiast.

Dwight Schrute is portrayed by Rainn Wilson. Wilson's upcoming projects include the comedy-drama movie Inappropriate Behavior, and the animated movie Hitpig. It has recently been announced that Wilson will star in and executive produce the pandemic comedy Code 3.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert

Jim Halpert is a sales representative at Dunder Mifflin, but unlike his deskmate Dwight, he has no passion for the job. He is often bored at work and passes the time playing elaborate pranks on Dwight and chatting with receptionist Pam, whom he has a crush on. Jim is one of the more sensible members of the Dunder Mifflin team and is often seen giving one of his trademark deadpan looks to the camera when his co-workers do something ridiculous.

Jim Halpert is portrayed by John Krasinski, who has taken Hollywood by storm since his time on The Office, creating and starring in many well-known movies. His upcoming projects include IF and Apartment 7A, and he is currently starring as the title character in the Prime Video political thriller series Jack Ryan. Krasinski has also made a name for himself behind the camera, having directed, co-written, and starred in the 2018 sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place, which has since spawned its own franchise.

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly

Pam Beesly is the office receptionist. When we first meet Pam, we learn that she is engaged to her high school sweetheart Roy, a warehouse worker at Dunder Mifflin. The two are in somewhat of a stale relationship and have been engaged for many years with no wedding date in sight. Pam is meek and kind and is a talented artist. She spends her days at work chatting with her best friend Jim and trying to keep her boss Michael out of trouble.

Pam Beesly is portrayed by Jenna Fischer. Fischer currently hosts the Office Ladies podcast with friend and Office co-star Angela Kinsey. In her most recent television role, Fischer starred as Lena in ABC's Splitting Up Together.

B. J. Novak as Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard is initially a temporary employee at Dunder Mifflin, thus earning him the nickname "Temp". Ryan lives in fear of becoming "one of the guys" at the office, preferring to keep his head down and interact with his co-workers as little as possible. He has a quietly sarcastic nature, is very immature, and is understandably dissatisfied with his job.

Ryan Howard is portrayed by B. J. Novak. Novak served as a writer and executive producer on The Office. His most recent project is 2022's comedy-drama movie Vengeance, which he starred in, wrote, and directed.

Leslie David Baker as Stanley Hudson

Stanley Hudson is a senior sales representative at Dunder Mifflin. When he's not fantasizing about his not-so-distant retirement, Stanley spends his days in the office solving crossword puzzles and dozing. He has no time for anyone's nonsense and is often seen leaving the room in exasperation when Michael's staff meetings get a little too ridiculous for his liking.

Stanley Hudson is portrayed by Leslie David Baker. Baker recently wrapped a six-year, eighty-episode run on animated children's television series Puppy Dog Pals. Additionally, Baker recently starred in an episode of 2022's Apple TV+ series Roar.

Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin

Phyllis Lapin is a senior sales representative at Dunder Mifflin and is also a member of the office's Party Planning Committee, where she is treated badly by the head of the committee, Angela. Phyllis is initially somewhat shy and reserved. Michael refers to her as the "grandmother" figure of the group - although they were in the same class at the local high school.

Phyllis Lapin is portrayed by Phyllis Smith. Following The Office's conclusion, Smith was a main character in the Netflix mystery drama The OA and appeared in the comedy movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in 2021.

Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin

Angela Martin is head of the accounting department at Dunder Mifflin, as well as being head of the Party Planning Committee and safety officer. Angela is extremely stern and rarely smiles. She is a devoted mother to her many cats and hates almost everyone in the office. However, there are rumors that she gets on very well with a certain martial arts enthusiast from the sales department - which she strongly denies.

Angela Martin is portrayed by Angela Kinsey. She co-hosts the Office Ladies podcast with friend and Office co-star Jenna Fischer. Kinsey's recent projects include the Netflix teen movie franchise Tall Girl, and the comedy-drama television series Better Things.

Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone

Kevin Malone is an accountant at Dunder Mifflin. He is extremely incompetent at his job, lacking the intelligence to do even the most basic math. His desk mates Angela and Oscar are often frustrated with him. In his spare time, Kevin plays in a band called Scrantonicity and also enjoys gambling.

Kevin Malone is portrayed by Brian Baumgartner. His most recent projects include the musical comedy-drama Electric Jesus and the animated movie Rumble (2021).

Craig Robinson as Darryl Philbin

Darryl Philbin is the foreman of Dunder Mifflin's warehouse and is therefore tasked with ensuring the safety of anyone who enters - not an easy job when your boss is Michael Scott. Despite his cool, no-nonsense exterior, when his daughter Jada visits the office, it's clear to see Darryl has a soft side. Throughout the show, Darryl shows himself to be an intelligent and confident leader.

Darryl Philbin is portrayed by Craig Robinson. Robinson went on to star in Office writer Michael Schur's comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug Judy. He is currently starring in and executive producing the comedy series Killing It.

Oscar Nunez as Oscar Martinez

Oscar Martinez is an accountant at Dunder Mifflin. He is without a doubt the most intelligent and practical member of the group, often advising his co-workers and settling arguments. Oscar is frustrated with the ridiculousness of the office, especially with Michael's approach to running the business.

Oscar Martinez is portrayed by Oscar Nunez. Nunez recently starred in Disney's Disenchanted and is currently appearing in the animated children's series Firebuds as Chef Fernando. In 2022, Nunez appeared in a supporting role in the Sandra Bullock / Channing Tatum adventure rom-com The Lost City.

Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer

Meredith Palmer is in Supplier Relations at Dunder Mifflin. Her character becomes more prominent in Season 2, where it is revealed that she is an alcoholic. This leads to her doing some questionable things around the office, shocking even Michael with her wild behavior.

Meredith Palmer is portrayed by Kate Flannery. In 2019, Flannery competed in Dancing with the Stars, and her most recent acting role was in the 2022 comedy-horror The Prank.

Creed Bratton as Creed Bratton

Creed Bratton is in Quality Assurance at Dunder Mifflin, although if you asked him what his job entails he wouldn't have a clue. Although Creed has worked at Dunder Mifflin for a long time, he struggles to remember the names of his colleagues and seemingly has no idea what goes on day-to-day around the office. Creed often lurks on the fringes of the group and has more than a few skeletons in his closet.

Creed Bratton is portrayed by his namesake, actor and musician Creed Bratton. In 2018, Bratton appeared in the Western The Sisters Brothers, and his latest album "Slightly Altered" was released in 2020.

Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor

Kelly Kapoor is a Customer Service Representative at Dunder Mifflin. Obsessed with all things pop culture, Kelly will chat for hours about her favorite celebrities with anyone who happens to be in her immediate vicinity - whether they're paying attention or not. Kelly becomes a more prominent character in season two, and we learn she has a crush on Ryan the Temp.

Kelly Kapoor is portrayed by Mindy Kaling, who also served as a writer, executive producer, and director throughout her time on The Office. Since The Office's conclusion, Kaling has gone on to create and star in many film and television projects. Her recent work includes the 2021 teen-comedy drama The Sex Lives of College Girls, and the 2023 adult animated horror-comedy Velma, based on the Scooby-Doo character of the same name.

Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson

Toby Flenderson is Dunder Mifflin's Human Resources Representative. According to Michael, Toby is a fun sponge hired by corporate to make everyone in the office unhappy. Toby prefers to keep to himself and sits alone in the annex of Dunder Mifflin, only coming out to deliver the occasional lecture about inappropriate behavior.

Toby Flenderson is portrayed by Paul Lieberstein. Lieberstein served as a writer and executive producer throughout his time on The Office. He recently wrote and directed the 2022 comedy television film Out of Office, starring Ken Jeong and Leslie Jones. Lieberstein is also a co-creator of the Bob Odenkirk AMC series Lucky Hank (2023).

Ed Helms as Andy Bernard

Andy Bernard is a sales representative at Dunder Mifflin and is first introduced in Season 3. When we first meet Andy, he is a major suck-up and will stop at nothing to ensure he is liked by Michael. Andy is shown to be extremely obnoxious, annoying his co-workers with spontaneous acapella performances and elaborate tales of his time at Cornell University.

Andy Bernard is portrayed by Ed Helms. In 2022, Helms wrapped Rutherford Falls, which he starred in, wrote, and co-created with Michael Schur and Sierra Teller. It was recently announced that Helms will soon star opposite Jennifer Garner in the comedy Family Leave.

Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson

Jan Levinson is introduced as Vice President of Northeastern Sales across Dunder Mifflin. Jan is strict on authority, and on the surface, it seems the ice queen is perfectly calm and in control. However, after going through a divorce, Jan begins to indulge in some self-destructive behavior involving a certain Regional Manager.

Jan Levinson is portrayed by Melora Hardin. Since The Office, Hardin has continued her decades-long film and television career. In 2021, she competed in Dancing with the Stars, and in 2022 starred in the Hallmark movie Love, Classified. She also had a series regular role on the Freeform comedy-drama The Bold Type (2017-2021).

James Spader as Robert California

Robert California joins The Office during its eighth season as the Dunder Mifflin/Sabre CEO, after originally interviewing for a branch manager position. Intense, sex-obsessed, and manipulative, Robert is a bizarre mystery who scares and fascinates the employees in equal measure. Robert often wanders the office giving cryptic one-to-one "pep talks" designed to sort the winners from the losers.

Robert California is portrayed by James Spader, who is known for playing a whole host of eccentric characters in addition to his role on The Office. Since 2013, Spader has starred in and executive produced the crime thriller television series The Blacklist. He also voiced the MCU villain Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Ellie Kemper as Erin Hannon

Erin Hannon joins the Dunder Mifflin team in Season 5 as a receptionist. Although she isn't the most intelligent of the employees, she is by far the sweetest, and her naivety often leads to her trying a little too hard at her job. Erin quickly strikes up a friendship with Kelly, who she sees as an inspirational "cool girl".

Erin Hannon is portrayed by Ellie Kemper. Kemper has appeared in many Hollywood films throughout her career including the comedies Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street. From 2015 to 2020, Kemper starred as the title character in the comedy television series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. More recently, she hosted Great American Baking Show alongside Zach Cherry.

Guest Stars and Supporting Cast

Of course, The Office wouldn't be The Office without its impressive group of guest stars and supporting characters. We've seen Hollywood names such as Idris Elba as no-nonsense Charles Miner, Kathy Bates as Sabre CEO Jo Bennett, and Will Ferrell as (brief) Regional Manager Deangelo Vickers.

Additional characters include Andy Buckley as exasperated CFO David Wallace, Zach Woods as the strange and neurotic Gabe Lewis, Amy Ryan as dorky HR Rep Holly Flax, Catherine Tate as socially inept Special Projects Manager Nellie Bertram, Clark Duke and Jake Lacy as Dwight Junior and Jim Junior, and David Koechner as Todd Packer, the menace of Northern Pennsylvania.