The Office is one of those shows that you can rewatch multiple times and get something new out of upon each viewing. For fans with multiple watches under their belt, the buried subplot involving the famed Scranton Strangler (mentioned in 12 episodes total) has possibly seemed a bit sketchy. Many fans have argued that Toby Flenderson (Paul Liberstein) was right all along when he thought that the jury (of which he was a part) made a mistake in convicting George Howard Skub… While we never may know for sure, there are a few Office cast members who just might actually be the Scranton Strangler.

Mose Schrute

Mose (Mike Schur), is one of 70 Schrute cousins and an heir to Schrute Farms. Throughout his time on the series, it’s clear that Mose has a very loose grip on reality. Although he’s 27, and seemingly very healthy, Mose often acts like a child, needing a bedtime story at night, and has to constantly be told not to throw manure at people (“Money”). In “Counseling”, he appears to be painting a new “daycare center” all alone in the dark, and in “Initiation” he’s a part of Dwight’s (Rainn Wilson) insane scheme to test Ryan (B.J. Novak), which involves a coffin. Mose even seems to mistake a scarecrow for an actual human woman in the series finale.

While Mose’s insanity is a huge factor here, the biggest smoking gun is in Dwight’s message to his son in “Tallahassee,” in which he explains that if he is dead, then that makes his son the next heir to Schrute Farms, further mentioning that Mose will try to kill him for his birthright. Clearly, Dwight believes that Mose has the killer instinct in him, and since Mose rarely leaves the Farm, it’s very possible that he could be burying bodies there. After all, the whole Farm is littered with corpses, which is why you can only dig so far down (“Doomsday”).

Toby Flenderson

Many Office fans have suspected that Toby is the Scranton Strangler for quite some time. While he did serve on the jury for the Strangler case, he clearly doesn’t believe that George Howard Skub is guilty (“The Boat,” “Dwight Christmas”), and seems to have some “hidden knowledge” involving the case that no one else is privy to. In “Moving On,” Toby even goes so far as to visit Skub in prison. This doesn’t go very well, though, as Skub attempts to strangle Toby to death, leaving many wondering if Toby might’ve revealed his true identity as the Scranton Strangler to the incarcerated Skub, only for Skub to become angry and enact his revenge.

Toby also knows self-defense (“Test the Store”), which might have helped him counteract any of his victim’s defenses. More than that, Toby has admitted to having a “hard time with the Big Guy lately” and can’t even bring himself to enter into a church (“Christening”). Could this be because of the enormous guilt that he suffers from? Many have even speculated that the killings are a reaction to either his messy divorce, his constant abuse at the hands of Michael Scott (Steve Carell), and even his rejections by Pam Beasley-Halpert (Jenna Fischer).

Creed Bratton

Creed (Creed Bratton) might be the most chaotic character in the series, which is partially what makes him a prime suspect. While the biggest smoking gun is when Creed arrives in the office completely covered in blood, oblivious to the fact it’s Halloween, admitting that that’s “really good timing” (“Here Comes Treble”), the biggest red flag is in “Crime Aid” where he admits to killing the original Creed Bratton and stealing his name. Earlier in the series, during the murder mystery, Creed arrives late only for Michael to accuse him of being a murder suspect. What’s Creed’s first reaction? To run out of the building and drive away, fast (“Murder”). He also appears to be delusional, having visions of people who aren’t there (“Mrs. California”).

When Meredith and Creed mention sleeping together, Creed asks why they haven’t, but Meredith explains that they have (“The Promotion”), which Creed has completely forgotten. It’s entirely possible that Creed has some sort of memory or personality disorder that keeps him from remembering everything he’s done, making his identity as the Scranton Strangler even a mystery to himself. Oh, and he’s also arrested at the end of the “Finale,” so there’s that.

Robert California

Robert California (James Spader) is a complete loose cannon. After somehow managing to persuade Jo Bennet (Kathy Bates) to promote him to CEO of Sabre (“The List”), Robert takes control of Dunder Mifflin and promotes Andy (Ed Helms) to manager. Throughout the eighth season, it becomes more clear that Robert is somewhat crazed. He has had little luck with the ladies after three divorces (“Mrs. California”) and eventually reveals that his real name isn’t even “Robert California” (“Turf War”). On top of that, he is constantly manipulating those around him to get whatever it is he wants at the time (“The List,” “Trivia,” “Last Day in Florida”).

These sociopathic behaviors shouldn’t be ignored, and are clear indicators that Robert California, who has nicknamed himself the “f***ing lizard king” (“Turf War”), is actually the Scranton Strangler. Due to his own marital and sexual frustrations (to him “everything is sex,” “Search Committee”), maybe he took it all out on the people of Scranton. We know he’s been here for years, and it’s possible that every once in a while he’d reach a breaking point....

Hidetoshi “Hide” Hasagawa

A deep Office cut to be sure, Hidetoshi “Hide” Hasagawa (Hidetoshi Imura) appears in fewer episodes than the Scranton Strangler is even mentioned, and when he does it’s usually in the background. Nevertheless, Hide is a prime suspect as he has actually admitted to intentionally killing a man while on camera in a crazy story that chronicles his exodus from Japan (“Happy Hour”). When thinking more about Hide’s small role in the series, it becomes increasingly clear that he could be trying to keep a low profile, hiding in the background and only admitting (in very broken English) to crimes he committed elsewhere, so that he can continue to strangle.

It’s entirely possible that Hide actually developed a greater taste for killing after taking out the Yakuza boss in Japan. While he briefly quit the warehouse after winning the lottery in “Lotto,” he quickly returned to reclaim his possible cover (“Free Family Portrait Studio”) so that no one would suspect him as the Scranton Strangler… Hide’s “steady hand” could be what says it all.

