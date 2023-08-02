The Big Picture Bid on a chance to attend A Good Evening with The Office and chat with stars like Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Geek out over favorite moments, take selfies, and get behind-the-scenes trivia.

The dinner party supports LIDE Haiti, a non-profit organization helping girls in rural Haiti access education. Your bid contributes to a great cause while enjoying this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

If you are a fan of The Office, Charitybuzz has a proposition for you. What if you could talk about the beloved comedy series with the people who were actually there for most – if not all – episodes? Charitybuzz really wants to make that happen, which is why they are hosting A Good Evening with The Office. The dinner party will put you in the same event as series stars Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and Angela Kinsey.

A fan's participation (and a guest of their choosing) is currently being auctioned off at the Charitybuzz website. You’ll be able to kick off your participation at the event with one-on-one time with Wilson, during which you’ll be able to geek out over favorite The Office moments, talk about behind-the-scenes trivia, take selfies, and just have a plain conversation about TV and movies – just don’t ask Wilson and Carell to parkour over the dinner tables and chairs!

You could also have a bit of fun seeing how Wilson reacts to you calling him assistant to the regional manager, and of course, you can’t leave the dinner party without finding out all you can about how the Dwight-Angela romance came to be from the cast members themselves, as well as how much fun they had coming up with it. Last but not least, you need to find out—for all of us—which episode is their favorite and why.

What are Charitybuzz and LIDE Haiti?

Image via NBCUniversal

Such an incredible event is also attached to a great cause: The dinner party is set up to raise funds for LIDE Haiti, a non-profit organization that helps adolescent and young adult girls from rural and underserved communities in Haiti who have been denied access to education. Wilson is the co-founder of the organization and, as the official website disclaims, it helps people who live in extreme poverty, have experienced trauma or live in chronic stress, in situations of domestic labor, have or are currently suffering abuse, are experiencing food insecurity or the effects of malnutrition, and/or have a disability since its foundation in 2014.

Great causes like this are the reason why Charitybuzz is able to come up with extraordinary events that not only give fans the opportunity of a lifetime but also raise awareness and funds to keep other projects alive and thriving. On the website, you can bid to participate in other experiences such as a dinner with George Clooney (Ocean's Eleven) in New York, a VIP viewing platform for Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert at SoFi Stadium, and an evening with cast members from modern classic series The Sopranos.

You can bid to participate in A Good Evening with The Office on the Charitybuzz website. You can also stream every season of The Office on Peacock.