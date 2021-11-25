A lot of your favorite series have probably devoted at least one episode to the Christmas holiday, and for good reason – those often become fan favorites. What would Friends have been without the holiday armadillo? The Simpsons without Bart setting the tree on fire? Or South Park sans Mr. Hankey? The standout of the bunch, however, is arguably The Office. While some shows choose to tick the Christmas box and move on, the employees of Dunder Mifflin celebrated it more times than Belsnickel can shake a handful of sticks at – and that doesn’t include Stanley’s (Leslie David Baker) rant about some of the more absurd themes used over the years (what exactly is a “Mo Rocca Christmas” anyway?)

If you’re in the mood for some holiday fun courtesy of your favorite Northeastern Pennsylvania-based mid-size paper company regional sales staff, we’re sharing our rankings as you prepare to curl up with your World’s Best Boss mug and settle in for Christmas in Scranton.

7. "Christmas Wishes" (Season 8, Episode 10)

It’s Andy’s (Ed Helms) first time running the office at Christmas, and he vows to fulfill the wishes of his employees while introducing the staff to his new girlfriend. Things are more than a little awkward as Erin (Ellie Kemper), clearly jealous of his new relationship, utilizes the open bar to ward off those holiday blues. We catch glimpses of Andy starting to unravel as he follows Erin home, and dedicated viewers of the show know his behavior only gets more erratic from here. We also can’t help but miss Michael Scott (Steve Carell); the first holiday without a reliably offensive-yet-lovable boss is always the hardest.

6. "Dwight Christmas" (Season 9, Episode 9)

The final Christmas episode of the series is an emotional one as Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) relationship is on the rocks now that he’s working part-time at his new company in Philadelphia. Yes, Jim sticks around long enough to witness the insanity of Dwight’s (Rainn Wilson) German Christmas character that would give Michael Meyers nightmares, but ultimately, he still needs to leave. It wouldn’t be a Dunder Mifflin party without a drunken outburst, and Darryl goes all out when he confronts Jim about a seemingly forgotten promise before passing out onto a table covered in food. The episode concludes with Nellie (Catherine Tate) kissing Toby (Paul Lieberstein), perhaps the most tragic of all dead-end relationships that the show explored.

5. "A Benihana Christmas" (Season 3, Episodes 10 & 11)

Michael does a fantastic job of torpedoing his relationship with Carol (Nancy Carell) by photoshopping himself into a picture of her family, leaving him single just in time for the company Christmas party. It’s nothing a guy’s lunch at Benihana can’t cure, and he ends up returning to the office with a couple of waitresses to liven things up. There’s a bit of rivalry happening between Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Pam – the Party Planning Committee is the source of more infighting than the Logan family on Succession – though, for the sake of the holidays, the two sides come together in the end. It’s nice to see some resolution, but of course, Michael has time to make one more bad decision before the end of the night. Put the phone down, Michael! Committing a human resources violation with your boss in Jamaica isn’t worth it!

4. "Moroccan Christmas" (Season 5, Episode 11)

If you’re bored with the same Christmas tree, the same stale sugar cookies, and the same rendition of "Little Drummer Boy" playing on Spotify, Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) has the cure. Holding on to a juicy secret of Angela’s, she’s drunk on power as the new head of the Party Planning Committee. She veers wildly off course when it comes to the theme which keeps things interesting (and it doesn’t hurt that it infuriates Angela too). Things really heat up when a heavily inebriated Meredith sets her hair on fire and Michael stages an intervention. The episode ends with Meredith escaping from a rehab facility and Phyllis announces to the office that Angela is having an affair with Dwight. The holidays really do bring out the best in everyone, don't they?

3. "Secret Santa" (Season 6, Episode 13)

Dunder Mifflin finds itself in turbulent waters when David Wallace reveals that there’s a buyer for the company, and the employees assume they’ll all be losing their jobs. Michael’s primary concern of the day, however, has nothing to do with pending unemployment. Instead, he’s focused on Phyllis being permitted to dress up as Santa for the Christmas party. This is all thanks to Jim’s recent promotion to co-manager, just one in a series of decisions that’s caused tension between the two branch managers. All’s well that ends well, of course, when the employees confront David over the phone and he clarifies that only some high-level executives will be leaving. Their jobs are safe, and in the spirit of the holidays, Michael passes the fluffy white beard off to Phyllis with his blessing.

2. "Christmas Party" (Season 2, Episode 10)

This is our introduction to a Dunder Mifflin Christmas, and it’s ho-ho-horrific in all the best ways as Michael derails the Secret Santa party in order to impress his employees. Shockingly, it has the opposite effect when the video iPod he introduces into the game only divides the office, leading to bruised egos and uncomfortable footage of Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) using a foot massager. In one of the bravest votes of confidence in history that a series is going to go the distance, the episode shows Jim pocketing a note he’s written for Pam, the payoff of which won’t play out for another seven seasons. And a fun bit of behind-the-scenes trivia: while Michael’s video iPod tore the office apart, it reminded viewers at home that they could watch the series on iTunes over the holidays, and the ratings soared. The series ultimately did seven Christmas episodes - quite the lucky number - while we're not superstitious, we are "a little stitious" makes sense then that the first Christmas episode would be the one to show NBC just how beloved a paper company could be.

1. "Classy Christmas" (Season 7, Episodes 10 & 11)

At number one with bells on, this installment has so much good material it spans the length of two episodes. Upon learning that Holly (Amy Ryan) is returning to the office, Michael insists on an upscale Christmas event to impress her. Surprising no one, he manages to upset her by damaging a gift from her boyfriend and then bringing their future children into the discussion, and of course, the entire Scranton branch plays witness to the mess. Fortunately, all hope is not lost when Holly lies to her boyfriend about what happened in order to protect Michael. We also see Daryll (Craig Robinson) connecting with his daughter, Pam gifting Jim with a homemade comic book, and a graphic snowball fight between Dwight and Jim that results in bloody noses and broken windows. What more could you ask for at Christmas?

