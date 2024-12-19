Anyone who's watched The Office knows the show seldom takes itself seriously, as the characters' interactions are designed for laughs. With tons of outlandish scenes and wild storylines, it's a rare wonder when The Office sneaks in heartfelt moments, but the Christmas episodes often have emotional elements, especially as the characters form meaningful relationships. These powerful scenes solidify each Christmas episode as a classic for the show.

The Office is one of the most binge-worthy shows to date. It features quick-witted cast members, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, and many more. Sure, some Christmas episodes straddle the line between raunchy and "Did they really say that?" but there are moments that remind audiences of the shared bonds on The Office, making them crucial for the show.

"Secret Santa" Shows Michael's Character Growth

Image via NBC

Season 6, Episode 13, "Secret Santa," has many moving parts, namely Michael's (Carell) outrage when Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) plays the office Santa. Audiences watch Michael begrudgingly give up his role as Santa, proving he cares about more than "That's what she said" punchlines. It also showcases how childish Michael can be. Despite his attempt to ruin this experience for Phyllis, he eventually comes to his senses and apologizes. This moment showcases how Michael is more than an oblivious, obnoxious, and selfish character. The show relies on small storylines like this to turn Michael into a dynamic character on The Office, growing as a manager and a person.

Another memorable and unexpected moment from this Christmas episode is Andy's (Helms) interaction with Erin (Ellie Kemper). Andy, one of the more ridiculous employees, shows a sincere side to his personality. Although his attempt at wooing Erin causes her distress, the sentiment is there. He cares for her and puts his heart on his Oxford button-down sleeve to show her what she means to him. This episode was a turning point for their relationship, despite all the Secret Santa gifts he bestowed upon her being more cringe than cute.

"Classy Christmas" Proves How Serious Michael Is About Holly

Image via NBC

"Classy Christmas" has so much to unpack that The Office devoted two episodes to it – episodes 11 and 12 of Season 7. In its most simplistic form, this episode features Michael as he attempts to woo Holly (Amy Ryan) upon her return to Dunder Mifflin. The problem is she's with A.J. (Rob Huebel) and it's unclear whether she still has feelings for Michael.

Michael goes out of his way to disrespect the couple, intentionally ruining a doll of Woody from Toy Story that A.J. gifted Holly. As a boss, he should know better but doesn't care. Realizing his actions are selfish and inappropriate, he does his best to clean up the doll. Audiences see a lighter side of Michael, an otherwise awkward boss, foreshadowing his relationship with Holly. In most episodes, Michael is ignorant of his actions, so this small gesture offers a glimpse into how serious his intentions are with Holly while seeing his deeper side awakened.

Jim and Dwight Actually Care About Each Other in "Christmas Wishes"

Close

"Christmas Wishes" in Season 8 is one of the most heartfelt Christmas episodes on The Office, with numerous relationships facing pivotal moments. Dwight (Wilson) and Jim (Krasinski) continue their feud, but having enough of the pranks, Andy promises to award both the salesmen's bonuses to the one who behaves their best. Jim goes overboard, defacing a picture of his own daughter and blaming Dwight — which is grounds for Dwight's termination. Once Jim realizes this, he admits to the crime, and neither salesman loses their bonus. The Office needs this scene to showcase the two men's growth — and how childish they both are. At no point would Jim let Dwight lose his job despite the incessant pranks. Deep down, Jim cares about Dwight and has a strong moral compass.

Audiences also watch as Erin grapples with meeting Jessica (Eleanor Seigler), Andy's new girlfriend. She has Kelly (Kaling) attempt to embarrass Jessica in a childish act of desperation. The plotline fuels the episode's overall raunch factor, but it shows Erin struggling to accept that Andy moved on, giving audiences elements of sincerity to an otherwise unrestrained show.

"Dwight Christmas" Shows A Softer Side of Dwight