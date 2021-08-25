Funko revealed that a new advent calendar for The Office will be available this year, to give us the most precious gift of all: having the series characters on our shelf. The calendar will come with 24 mini Funko Pops representing some of the series most beloved characters so that you can make your countdown for Christmas while hoping Santa Claus finally brings you a Dundie.

While an advent calendar usually contains surprise gifts, Funko’s announcement on the Funko's Festival of Fun already teased some of the characters that’ll be part of the countdown. We can already confirm Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Darryl Philbin (Craig Robinson), and Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) are part of the celebrations. However, with a total of 24 characters available, we can also hope to see fan-favorites such as Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), and Erin Hannon (Ellie Kemper).

Image via Funko

RELATED:‌ ‘The Office’ Showrunner Greg Daniels on a Potential Reboot and Nearly Breaking Up Jim and Pam

Developed by Greg Daniels and Inspired by an NBC series of the same name, The Office became a hit that ran through nine seasons and 201 episodes. The mockumentary series became one of the most influential sitcoms in U.S. history, and some of the show’s running gags still resonate with fans eight years after its finale.

All seasons of The Office are currently exclusive to Peacock’s streaming service, which also offers The Office Superfan Episodes. These Superfan Episodesare extended cuts that include never-before-seen footage. The Office Superfan Episodes for Season 1 and Season 3 are now streaming on Peacock with a Premium-Plus subscription.

Funko’s The Office advent calendar will be available on Amazon, NBC’s online store, and everywhere Funko products are sold.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The Top 50 Episodes of ‘The Office’, Ranked

Share Share Tweet Email

Free Your Mind, ’The Matrix 4’ Now Has an Official Title The fourth installment will be the first 'Matrix' film since 2003's 'The Matrix Revolutions.'

Read Next