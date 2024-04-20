One of the funniest television shows of all time, The Office has more than earned its legions of die-hard fans thanks to countless memorable moments and genius character creations. Across 9 seasons and 201 episodes, the entire spectrum of human emotion is evoked by the incredibly talented team of writers on the show, but certainly none more so than laughter.

From Jim's (John Krasinski) countless pranks on Dwight (Rainn Wilson), to the many wacky one-liners of Creed Bratton, and, of course, the endless faux-pas of one Michael J. Scott (Steve Carell), The Office is brimming with some of the most well-loved moments in comedic television. With that in mind, the show's many episodes are often compared and contrasted by the millions of viewers who still consume the show on an often daily basis, all in the hope of deciphering which episode might be the best, or, at least, the funniest.

10 "Conflict Resolution"

Season 2, Episode 21

Michael Scott at his blissfully incompetent best, "Conflict Resolution" follows everyone's favorite boss as he tries to solve an argument between Oscar (Oscar Martinez) and Angela (Angela Kinsey) about a baby poster she had bought. After demanding that Oscar wear the poster like a t-shirt, thus allowing Angela to look at the picture without Oscar having to, Michael proudly considers himself a master of conflict resolution and wrangles the complaints file from HR Rep Toby (Paul Lieberstein) to try and resolve the long history of incidents in the office.

Also containing a superbly funny B-plot where Jim alters Dwight's new ID and labels him a security threat, "Conflict Resolution" is the perfect example of The Office using its relatable setting for comedic effect, with the possibility of all the audience's workplace complaints being aired likely to induce panic. Simple in its delivery with a smart two-part narrative, this episode features the show's all-star cast at their very best, as well as a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo from one Scott Adsit as a photographer in the closing moments.

9 "The Fight"

Season 2, Episode 6

The perfect comedic embodiment of procrastination. Famous for never being able to complete a task, "The Fight" follows Michael's unending attempts to avoid signing routine documents, instead ignoring his responsibilities by prank calling Ryan (B.J. Novak) and impersonating the likes of Michael Jackson and Mike Tyson, as well as organizing a lunchtime karate fight with Dwight at his dojo. Swept up in the buzz surrounding the pending battle, Jim, currently pining after Pam (Jenna Fischer), messes around with her and crosses the line, leading to Pam rejecting him in one of The Office's most difficult-to-watch moments.

A beautiful blend of fast-paced comedy and character-driven storytelling, "The Fight" is writers Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg at their very best, with some of the funniest and most poignant touches in the episode coming in moments with little-to-no dialogue - from the fight itself to Jim's unsent apology email. Besides the rip-roaring triumph of both Wilson and Carrell, "The Fight" is also a wonderful example of the neat ebbing and flowing of Jim and Pam's story, thanks to their ability to add touches of almost gutwrenching romantic tension to a series so synonymous with joyous laughter.

8 "The Convict"

Season 3, Episode 9

Michael Scott is at his best when he is making misguided efforts to resolve societal issues. After learning that new employee Martin Nash (Wayne Wilderson) has been to prison, Michael takes it upon himself to try and teach the members of the office about the horrors of getting locked up, fearing that they all think it is better than their own workplace. In doing so, Michael holds one of his infamous break room meetings and introduces the office to his alter ego, "Prison Mike", who adopts the characteristics of classic media-based prison stereotypes.

Besides some neat and nuanced moments in the development of the burgeoning love triangle between Jim, Pam, and Karen (Rashida Jones), "The Convict" is quite simply Michael Scott at his funniest. From the entire "Prison Mike" scene to the underrated earlier break room meeting in which he suggests Apollo Creed is more trustworthy than Jesus, Michael, and, in turn, Carrell, spend this entire 21 minutes producing highly-quotable moments that will live on in the minds of The Office fans forever. Interestingly, this episode marks the one and only time the creators of The Office UK, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, wrote for the show.

7 "The Injury"

Season 2, Episode 12

Image via NBC

Comedy is at its best when made simple. This Season 2 episode follows that very rule, with Michael needing assistance for the day after burning his foot on a Foreman Grill he leaves by his bedside to wake himself up to the smell of bacon. However, Michael's injury is most definitely not the worst, with Dwight having severely concussed himself after he collided with a fence pole whilst attempting to drive to Michael's aid.

Originally titled "My Grilled Foot" but changed due to this title's niche appeal, "The Injury" stands as one of the show's best and funniest episodes thanks to its stellar leading performances, most notably from Wilson as Dwight. Dwight's sudden personality change thanks to his concussion feels like simple yet effective comedy, but that seeming simplicity is purely down to the acting genius of Wilson, who manages to twist his entire performance in the series until this point on its head. Certainly one of the more wacky episodes of the show, the laughter flows from minute one in "The Injury" and simply never stops.

6 "Threat Level Midnight"

Season 7, Episode 17

Image via NBC

This is The Office's longest pay-off on a joke, and perhaps its best. After mentioning his intent to write a screenplay starring himself as his James Bond-esque alter ego, Michael Scarn for many years, "Threat Level Midnight" marks the first full screening of the movie fans never thought they would see, as the office settle down in the break room to soak in Michael Scott's biggest creative project as the countdown to his departure continues.

The culmination of years of The Office, "Threat Level Midnight" sees many of our favorite characters past and present return in Michael Scott's movie. However, the comedic intelligence arrives from these characters all being seen through the lens of the boss, with the hilarious highlight coming from the explosion of Toby's head, a shot Michael admits was by far the most expensive of the entire movie. By offering audiences a chance to spend most of the episode absorbed by the enigmatic and often ridiculous world Michael Scott has created, this episode stands out as not just funny but unique. To celebrate, let's all do "The Scarn".

5 "Money"

Season 4, Episode 7

Image via NBC

The most memorable B-plot in the entire show, "Money" finds the spine of its narrative following Michael as he takes up another job as a telemarketer to try and afford his girlfriend Jan's (Melora Hardin) lavish lifestyle. The iconic B-plot follows Pam and Jim as they spend the night at Dwight's bed and breakfast at Schrute Farm, a location that nearly formed a spin-off. What unfolds is the stuff of nightmares, as Pam and Jim face ghostly moaning, table-making demonstrations, and even the reading of an extract of Harry Potter in what must go down as the strangest hotel stay in history.

A wonderful exploration of the characters of Pam, Jim, and Dwight, "Money", thanks to two plot threads both as strong as each other, manages to keep the audience gripped in every scene, with this feat made even more remarkable when remembering it is one of the show's longest episodes. The episode's funniest moments inside Dwight's bed and breakfast are astutely emphasized thanks to the creative decision to use genuine horror tropes juxtaposed by a set of characters we associate with anything but horror. The direction in "Money" feels mature, making it even more shocking to learn that this was Lieberstein's first attempt behind the camera, with the episode earning him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy.

4 "Booze Cruise"

Season 2, Episode 11

Marriage dates are set and relationships are crushed in this stand-out episode of The Office. In an attempt to teach a leadership training exercise to his less-than-enthused staff, Michael Scott books a "Booze Cruise" on Lake Wallenpaupack. Whilst trying to tick the boxes of the higher-ups and balance alcohol-fueled fun with business acumen, Michael is blocked by the ship's captain, Jack (Rob Riggle). The "Booze Cruise" also sees Pam and Roy (David Denman) finally setting a date for their wedding, Jim breaking up with his girlfriend Katy (Amy Adams), and Jim confessing his feelings for Pam to Michael in a touching moment between the two.

By taking all of the ongoing plot threads and placing them in a small space like the ship, this episode manages to weave the many storylines the show had produced until this point into one concise narrative. More importantly, it does this without compromising on the hilarity, with the highlight of the episode coming when Dwight, desperate for authority, is charged with steering a prop wheel by Captain Jack. Emotional and hilarious, "Booze Cruise" is the perfect example of The Office's ability to balance comedy and drama.

3 "The Dundies"

Season 2, Episode 1

Image via NBC

After a mixed critical reception to Season 1, The Office would have to return in its sophomore outing with a bang - and it sure did. "The Dundies" sees Michael introduce his annual Dundies Awards, a ceremony hosted by the boss in which he presents often scathing awards to each of his employees. Hosted at the local Chili's restaurant, Michael's attempts to compère the evening are interrupted by heckling from restaurant-goers, resulting in Michael trying to end the show. However, an intoxicated Pam takes action and encourages everyone to continue the ceremony back at the office, but not before falling off her stool, getting banned from Chili's, and kissing Jim on the lips.

A wild and fast-paced outing for a series that was yet to hit full steam ahead, "The Dundies" is the funniest episode in what many would consider to be the show's funniest season, a far cry from the mixed-bag of its previous outing. As many of the best Office episodes do, "The Dundies" marks a stand-out performance for one character in particular, namely Pam, with Fischer putting in a series-best showing. All that being said, the highlight of the episode might just be Michael's plethora of song parodies, ranging from "You Have Won a Tiny Dundie" to the tune of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" to "You Down with the Dundies" to the tune of Naughty by Nature's "O.P.P".

2 "Stress Relief"

Season 5, Episode 14

Image via NBC

For a series known for its cold opens, this one is often considered the best. "Stress Relief", split into two parts, is a story buried in the middle of the show's fifth season that centers on the attempts of Dwight to, first, teach the office a fire safety lesson by staging an actual fire, and, subsequently, get the office to sign his form after, quite literally, stating his regret. However, following Stanley's heart attack due to the panic from the fire, it soon becomes clear that it is Michael who has made the office such a stressful place to work. In his own words, "You never expect yourself to be the killer. It's a great twist".

As perhaps the most gag-heavy episode of the entire show, "Stress Relief", in particular the first half, paces along like a freight train, with the aftermath of the iconic CPR scene the first time you are able to catch your breath. Given the legendary post-Super Bowl slot when it first aired, the episode was watched by 22.9 million viewers and was named Time magazine's best television episode of 2009. Not only that, but the episode was nominated for two Primetime Emmys, winning one, showcasing just how beloved and side-splittingly funny it truly is.

1 "Dinner Party"

Season 4, Episode 13

When a plot is this good, you don't need anything else. A stark change to the show's usual formula comes in the form of "Dinner Party", an episode that features just one plot thread. After finally tricking Jim and Pam into coming round for dinner, Michael also invites Andy and Angela over to his and Jan's condo but admits Dwight cannot come as they only have six wine glasses. What unfolds is, simply, a dinner party, with Jan becoming more convinced of Pam having a secret fancying for Michael, Jim's attempts to escape by claiming his flat is flooded, and a dinner in which Michael whispers that he thinks Jan is trying to poison him.

A critical and commercial success, "Dinner Party" stands as one of the best and funniest episodes of one of the best and funniest shows of all time. Highlighting the intricate comedic genius of the series' main cast, this episode flourishes thanks to hilarious one-liners and hidden gags, the sort of which require a re-watch. To be offered such a detailed look into the home life of the series' strangest and funniest couple is a treat, especially when every corner of every room is ready to make you fall out of your chair laughing. From Michael's plasma TV to the "oakey afterbirth" of the red wine, this episode will continue to be quoted forever, and for good reason.

All 201 episodes of The Office are currently available to stream on Peacock.

