The Office is one of the most popular sitcoms that has captured viewers' hearts worldwide. This mockumentary thrives on its unique blend of humor, with Michael Scott (portrayed brilliantly by Steve Carell) as one of the most chaotic bosses on television. Set within the mundane office of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the show presents an amusing portrayal of office life, punctuated by funny moments, co-workers becoming friends, and lots of unnecessary meetings. At the heart of this comedic universe lies two iconic characters: Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, portrayed by John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson, respectively.

Jim, the affable prankster, and Dwight, the main target of Jim's elaborate schemes, form one of the comedic duos of The Office. Despite their surface-level rivalry, Jim and Dwight share a peculiar bond and their interactions provide the show with some of its most memorable moments. From the classic "Desk in Jell-O" to the hilarious "Impersonating Dwight", we ranked the pranks based on Jim's commitment to keeping the workplace entertaining and his unique ability to fool Dwight.

10 The Vending Machine

Season 2, Episode 11

Image via CBS

Jim conspires with Pam to execute a prank on Dwight by placing his belongings, including his stapler and wallet, into the office vending machine. When Dwight attempts to retrieve his items, he finds them encased in the vending machine, much to his confusion and frustration.

Pam even buys the pencil cup from the vending machine, while Dwight looks at it, confused. Then comes the kicker: Jim helps Dwight out by giving him some nickels to fish out his wallet. Even though Jim loves a good prank, he's always got Dwight's back, making sure he can get around the joke.

9 The Pavlov Experiment

Season 3, Episode 15

Image via NBC

In this episode, Jim's clever use of Pavlovian conditioning on Dwight is a standout moment in The Office. He sets the stage by pretending to restart his computer multiple times. Each time, he offers Dwight an Altoid, gradually conditioning him to associate the sound of the Windows "unlock workstation" with the promise of a mint.

When Jim finally restarts the computer for the last time, Dwight instinctively reaches out for a mint, and Jim casually asks "What?", leaving Dwight confused and saying that his mouth suddenly tastes bad. This is also the episode about Phyllis' Wedding, where Michael exaggerates the importance of his small role and ends up making a fool of himself when screaming "Mr. and Mrs. Bob Vance!"

8 Dwight's Gift Wrapped Desk

Season 5, Episode 10

Image via NBC

In this hilarious Christmas episode, Jim takes his prank game to the next level by gift-wrapping Dwight's entire desk and belongings. With meticulous attention to detail, Jim transforms Dwight's workspace into a festive and colorful package, with bows and ribbons. When Dwight arrives to find his desk transformed into an oversize present, he states this prank is ridiculous and Jim took an insane amount of time to do all the wrapping.

The prank reaches its climax when Dwight, still bewildered, attempts to sit in his "present chair" only to topple over as he realizes that Jim didn't actually wrap his desk but rather cleverly disguised cardboard and papers. The hilarity of this episode does not end here. At the Christmas party, organized by Phyllis, Michael takes this opportunity to do an intervention for Meredith, after she gets drunk and sets her hair on fire.

7 The Stapler In the Jello

Season 1, Episode 1

Image via NBC

This is the first of many pranks the audience sees right in the first episode of the first season. Jim pulls off a simple yet ingenious prank by encasing Dwight's stapler in a large block of lime-flavored gelatin. When Dwight discovers his stapler suspended in the gelatin, his disbelief and frustration are palpable, creating a hilarious scene.

True to his character, Dwight reacts in a typical fashion. Initially shocked and confused, he quickly becomes agitated and demands answers from his coworkers, especially suspecting Jim's involvement. Despite his frustration, Dwight takes matters into his own hands and attempts to extract the stapler from the Jell-O block, all while asserting that this is "damage to the company's property."

6 Faxes From "Future Dwight"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image from peacock

Jim decides to mess with Dwight's head by sending faxes from "Future Dwight." With a mischievous glint in his eye, Jim crafts fake messages predicting future events and instructing Dwight to take bizarre actions, all signed off as if they were from Dwight himself in the future. When Dwight receives these faxes, confusion quickly turns into a mixture of alarm and curiosity.

True to form, Dwight believes the fax from "Future Dwight" and springs into action when he receives a message warning of poisoned coffee. Without hesitation, Dwight rushes to Stanley's aid, tossing his coffee to the floor in a frantic attempt to prevent disaster.

5 The Red Wire

Season 5, Episode 12

Image from Peacock

Jim decides to play a trick on Dwight by connecting a red wire to Dwight's computer. When Dwight discovers the mysterious wire from his computer, Jim brushes off Dwight's concerns with a casual remark, "It's just a wire, computers have wires," before returning to work as if nothing unusual had happened.

Unconvinced by Jim's dismissal, Dwight's curiosity is piqued, and he becomes determined to unravel the mystery of the red wire. Dwight's reaction to the red wire is a perfect blend of obsession and determination. He decides to follow the wire's path, jumping over co-workers and climbing on an electric post. But it is fine, as Jim managed to make it up there too.

4 Professor Copperfield's Miracle Legumes

Season 7, Episode 18

Image from Comedy Central

In one of his epic pranks, Jim decides to mess with Dwight's head at the office garage sale by selling him "Professor Copperfield's miracle legumes." At a garage sale where everyone tries to sell their items, Dwight thinks he can put into practice his "Art of Swap". He thinks he can walk out of this garage sale with the finest item here, which is a telescope. However, after stopping by Jim's, he notices a small package with Professor Cooperfield's Miracle Legumes written on it. Jim claims some shady guy sold it to him, sparking Dwight's interest.

Despite his doubts, Dwight ends up trading his beloved telescope for the mysterious legumes. After planting them, Jim takes the prank to the next level by swapping out vases of soil for fully-grown plants. It's a clear sign of Jim's commitment to pranking Dwight, making him one of the funniest characters in the sitcom.

3 Asian Jim

Season 9, Episode 3

Image from Peacock

Randall Park pops up as "Asian Jim," totally throwing Dwight off his game. Dwight's confusion goes through the roof when he questions Jim's ethnicity, only to get a curious response from Asian Jim, complementing Dwight's for not caring about race. Even though Dwight keeps pestering him with questions, Asian Jim keeps his cool, leaving Dwight getting more and more worked up.

But things get even wilder when Pam excitedly talks about a restaurant reservation and even plants a kiss on Asian Jim. Dwight's frustration hits its peak as he insists this "Asian guy" doesn't work at Dunder Mifflin. But the ultimate punchline comes when Asian Jim reveals his true identity with a family photo featuring mixed-race kids. It's a moment of pure hilarity that captures the essence of "The Office".

2 Jim Impersonates Dwight

Season 3, Episode 20

Credit: NBC

Jim takes his prank game to a whole new level by showing up to work dressed as Dwight and mimicking his every move. From the tie, shirt, and glasses to the stiff posture and precise speech, Jim's impersonation is so spot-on that it sends Dwight into a rage. With a furious outburst, Dwight delivers his iconic line, "Identity theft is not a joke, Jim!"

But the hilarity doesn't stop there. When Jim storms out of Michael's office yelling "Michael!" in frustration, Dwight can't help but lose his nerve and starts yelling it, exactly in the same tone as Jim. Krasinski's imitation of Dwight is so spot-on that the cast can't contain their laughter, and the crew had to film multiple takes to capture the scene because of all the laughter.

1 Dwight's Bestest Mensch

Season 9, Episode 24

Image from Peacock

In this last and great episode, we watch one of the most heartwarming moments of The Office: Jim orchestrates a surprise at Dwight and Angela's wedding that goes beyond his regular pranks. Bringing Dwight's best friend and mentor, Michael Scott, back from Colorado for the occasion is a gesture that touches Dwight deeply. Despite their history of playful rivalry, Jim recognizes the significance of having Michael present at the wedding, knowing how much Dwight admires and respects him. By arranging this emotional reunion, Jim demonstrates a level of thoughtfulness and care for Dwight that transcends their usual friendship.

Originally chosen as Dwight's "bestest mensch," Jim ultimately steps aside to allow Michael to take on the role of best man. When Dwight sees Michael, the room is filled with genuine emotion, and Michael even delivers his legendary line "that's what she said". As the two friends laugh, Jim is proud of himself, marking the culmination of his final and most heartfelt prank. Despite their ups and downs, the bond between Dwight and Jim shines through, showcasing the depth of their friendship and the enduring impact they've had on each other's lives.

The Office can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch On Peacock

KEEP READING: The 10 Funniest Episodes in 'The Office,' Ranked