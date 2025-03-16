No TV series this century has had a following like The Office. The Steve Carell-starring workplace mockumentary comedy ran for nine seasons on NBC and has an endless number of iconic moments that still make fans laugh out loud to this day. One of those was the cold open to the Season 5 episode “Casual Friday”. This is where accountant Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) brought his famous chili to work. Now, that moment has been immortalized in a humorous figure from McFarlane Toys.

A part of McFarlane's Movie Maniacs six-inch scale line of posed figures, this Walmart-exclusive piece sees Kevin carrying his chili pot to work before the chaos ensues. The likeness to Baumgartner is uncanny, and the character is seen wearing his usual brown suit with the addition of blue dishwashing gloves for cleanliness. The figure also comes with an environmental base, a collectible art card, and a display base alongside secret bonus items. Kevin joins Po from Kung Fu Panda, Tony Montana from Scarface, and the Vault Boy from Fallout in this latest wave of the Movie Maniacs line.

Kevin's Chili Is Among the Most Memorable Moments From 'The Office'

While it's never fun to explain a joke, especially when The Office is concerned, Kevin's chili incident is arguably the show's most memorable cold open. Kevin just wanted to share his famous chili recipe with his co-workers, saying before tragedy struck, “At least once a year, I like to bring in some of my Kevin's Famous Chili. The trick is to undercook the onions. Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff.”

Those were his famous last words before spilling the chili all over Dunder Mifflin’s carpeted floor. The worst part was that Kevin got completely drenched in his creation by the end. No one knows how Kevin got the chili stains off of the carpet because, hilariously, no one ever brings it up again. However, it's a moment that will live on in TV history, thanks to how lovable Kevin was as a character. He even got his own Funko Pop version of the chili opening a few years back. This new McFarlane figure is another reminder of that gut-busting trauma.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Office’?

All nine seasons of the American version of The Office are currently streaming on Peacock. This also includes the new super-sized episodes that are exclusive to the streaming service. Before you return to Dunder Mifflin, you can pre-order Kevin Malone’s chili McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs figure on their website. It's set to drop the pot later this year.