You should always read the terms of service before signing off because so often it seems that we don't really know what we are agreeing to. Who knows what kind of whacky stuff corporations are sticking in there? It takes one watch of South Park's infamous HumancentiPad episode to know that. And it turns out there is some pretty weird stuff in those long terms and conditions statements, at least for Peacock's terms of service agreement, which includes a pretty tasty surprise: Kevin, The Office's resident accountant, and chili connoisseur and Scrantonicty drummer's famous chili recipe (carpet fibers not included).

According to a report from the AV Club, TikTok user McKenzie Floyd found the quirk when browsing the full terms and conditions at the behest of her boyfriend, one of the select few with the patience and forethought to read the lengthy user agreement. Floyd posted her finding on TikTok, showing the chili recipe scrolling on the TV screen as she questions why such an inclusion was unnecessary.

But we all know that a solid chili recipe is always necessary, and its inclusion, and eventual spotting by Floyd, will certainly draw more users to pay closer attention to the streaming service's full terms of service. And this surprise is definitely more welcome than the quirky clause included in the iPad agreement featured in South Park. It certainly won't leave you begging for vanilla paste over cuttlefish, attached in unholy ways to fellow non-terms of service readers.

The full recipe for the chili can be found here, no need for scrolling. But please remember to keep it carefully in grasp when transporting, unless you want to go method in recreating Kevin's signature dish. And if this gives you a hankering for Kevin's chili gag, you can watch the incident on the episode "Casual Friday", in which his chili spill features as a cold open. It is the 26th episode of the fifth season. You can stream the episode on Peacock, which maintains exclusive streaming rights for the series. And if you only want to catch the moment in its full glory, you can check out the clip below, which is featured on the official The Office YouTube channel.

Just be sure to be careful when reading through any and all legal documentation, you never know what surprise may be lurking.

