The official LEGO Twitter has just announced an upcoming brand-new set based on NBC's critically acclaimed sitcom The Office. Based on the ideas born from a huge fan of the show and LEGOs, JaiJai Lewis, the mysterious new set has been years in the making. Though it has yet to be revealed, a unveiling must be coming soon if the tweet is any indication.

On July 14 LEGO posted to their official Twitter a photo of what could seemingly pass for a LEGO employee's office desk. It was the bright yellow JELL-O mold with a green LEGO piece floating inside that caught the eye. In the background, upon closer inspection, there's a tape dispenser with "Dwight" scrawled across it. The largest toy company in the world captioned their photo with “The thing about a practical joke is you have to know when to stop… too bad we’re just getting started." The line is a play off of a quote from enigmatic office manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) in response to the show's devil-may-care sales associate Jim Halpert's (John Krasinski) prank on the resident do-gooder Dwight K. Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in the pilot episode of The Office. While the post feels like a tease, The Office set has been in and out of the works for some time, so an official announcement seems safe to assume a reveal is coming soon!

In 2021 LEGO launched their multi-level tribute set for NBC's other pop-culture darling Friends that came complete with both iconic apartments, down to Mrs. Braverman's hall floor cheesecake and the "Original Buffay" painting. Soon after, LEGO released a Seinfeld set, as well. The classic toy brick company is known for their attention to detail and tiny surprises so while nothing has been confirmed, fans of The Office have plenty of episodes and scenes to look forward to with this highly-anticipated new set. Across LEGO's social media the announcement is already making waves with fans responding with enthusiastic, "Take my money!'s" and "Finally!'s"

The idea for a set based off The Office came from long-time fan Lewis, who was interviewed with LEGO Ideas, an extension set up for masters of the LEGO arts to pitch ideas for future sets and to enter competitions. Long before the LEGO enthusiast dreamed up The Office set idea in 2014, Lewis says he was gifted a basic set by his father as a child and that, "there were about 60 parts in this little red plastic briefcase I would carry around everywhere because I loved it. My little sister and I would spend hours creating worlds." All the time spent learning the craft has most certainly paid off. In 2020, Lewis went public with his creations that included the entirety of "Michael’s office, the Conference room and the sales area," and the whole main cast of the show. Lewis's dream garnered the attention of over 10 thousand supporters, plus attention from cast and crew:

I have been so lucky to have the support of several of the cast, crew and the fans in the past, I am hoping everyone will support the new design this time as well!

The Office is a mockumentary sitcom on NBC that aired from 2005 to 2013 for nine seasons. An American reboot of the original British sitcom of the same name, The Office followed the daily lives of the Pennsylvania-based paper company staff for Dunder-Mifflin. Remarkably, that is exactly the bland premise of this heartfelt, hilarious television show that gave us some colorful characters from Dwight Schrute to Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner), and the epic love story of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), which spanned Scranton, Pennsylvania to Stamford, Connecticut. The show also featured stars like Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Craig Robinson and more.

An official release date for The Office set has not been announced. Check out the official LEGO post below, and then check out a compilation of Jim praking Dwight: