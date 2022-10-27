The legacy The Office left behind includes its pages of monologues, HR-violating jokes, and character one-liners. Fans who viewed the series as it aired, those that found it streaming first on Netflix, and those that are discovering it first on Peacock, all bond over the excellent writing and skilled acting that produced some of the most iconic lines in television history.

Each character is beloved for their own reasons, whether they are the most quotable or the most relatable. Over the years, these characters and their words have provided inspiration for memorabilia, trivia contests, fandoms, and so much more. The fan-favorite quotes are repeated regularly as everyone needs a little Dunder Mifflin spirit in their lives.

Oscar Martinez

Affectionately known as Actually around the office, Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) was often bringing a realistic opinion and approach to life at Dunder Mifflin Scranton. His best line will forever be, "Meredith, your boob is out." During casual Friday, Meredith (Kate Flannery) arrives with a purple dress that is a little short on the bottom and too low-cut on the top. After many complaints, she pulls it down (too far), prompting Oscar's astute observation.

His dry delivery makes him a relatable character as viewers have likely felt like Oscar during the workday. He's there to state the obvious with a side of sarcasm such as "The hospital provides dictionaries. Bring a thesaurus."

Angela Martin

Recognized for her petite figure and feisty attitude, Angela Martin's (Angela Kinsey) lines are not as iconic as the regional manager's, but still memorable. From tossing her beloved feline into the ceiling tiles during Dwight's fire drill and yelling "Save Bandit!" to grieving the death of Sprinkles, Angela is everyone's favorite office snark.

The best line comes when Angela is forced to assist with customer service during the "Product Recall" episode. After finding out that Kelly will be training her on answering phones, Angela in her next talking head dumps a few pills into her hand and says, "I don't have a headache. I'm just preparing." At some point in fans' lives, they've probably never related more to Angela than at that moment.

Kelly Kapoor

Fans could always count on Kelly (Mindy Kaling) for pop culture news or celebrity gossip during various episodes of The Office. Audiences remember her on-and-off relationship with Ryan (B.J. Novak) and the attention-seeking behaviors that went with it, such as telling him she's pregnant and then quickly shaking her head no in a talking head. Or when she stated her New Year's resolution: "My resolution was to get more attention."

Audiences will forever relate to the desire to scream aloud, "I'm dying!" when work gets too much. The best Kelly line is where she is truly in touch with her identity and her need to be the center of attention wherever she is. As Ryan thoroughly proves when asking her about how Netflix works, Kelly admits, "I talk a lot so I've learned to just tune myself out." There's a little piece of Kelly in everyone.

Gabe Lewis

Making his series debut in season six, Gabe Lewis proved he could sustain series fans with a plethora of one-liners they would be quoting long after the show ended. Expertly played by Zach Woods, Gabe's vendetta against Andy allowed writers to bestow him with epic snarks like "Shut up about the sun!" and "Hey Andy, how about you don't steal my business strategies, and I won't dress like life is just one long brunch."

His awkward demeanor and sometimes hesitant delivery allowed for him to be mostly non-confrontational or confrontational from a very, very far distance. The best, quotable Gabe line would be his insult as Andy scurries through the annex. As soon as the door closes, Gabe quietly says, "Walk away, b**ch."

Andy Bernard

When he wasn't singing or providing a slew of accents, Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) was delivering audiences with occasional one-liners that fans still quote today. There's the favorite "The fire's shooting at us!" alongside his constant need to call Jim "Big Tuna." Andy's best line, and most heartfelt, hits audiences during his last talking head in the series finale.

In a line that captured the way viewers all felt about the series (and life in general), Andy says, "I wish there was a way to know you were in the good old days before you actually left them." Andy's character had ridden a rollercoaster arc where he was disliked, loved, and disliked again, but his final sentiment restored the audience's admiration for him.

Robert California

A character that divided audience fans into the later seasons, Robert California (James Spader), however, landed some excellent one-liners throughout his quick tenure. The regional manager replacement-turned-CEO of Sabre, Robert California was a puzzle no one could figure out, and his explanations made fans more confused.

From the terrifying "I'm afraid you've lost my interest." or "I am never uncomfortable.", to the confusing "Jim, what does your daughter think of the street?", and the head-scratching "I am so tired of the Black Eyed Peas.", Robert California was all over the place, and viewers were along for the one-liner ride. His most iconic line will forever be "I'm the effing Lizard King."

Jim Halpert

Remembered fondly for his iconic shrug and stare into the camera or for his notorious pranks, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is still up there among the ranks of some of the series' most quotable characters. Audiences will always remember him for correcting Dwight's title to "Assistant to the Regional Manager" as the simple addition of those two small words to any title can make it seem least appealing.

A fan-favorite line comes from one of Jim's most memorable jabs at Dwight. In a season three cold open, Jim shows up dressed in a mustard yellow short-sleeved dress shirt, mimicking Dwight. It takes Dwight until the very end of the conversation to realize the prank, but only after Jim delivers "Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galatica." Thus, was born the inspiration for dozens of The Office memorabilia.

Dwight Schrute

Like many characters in this series, there will never be another television character like Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). Fans know and love him for his insistence on his Assistant Regional Manager title, his unique hobbies, and his dedication to being the number one salesman. Perfectly imperfect, Dwight may not get all the pop culture references ("Who's Justice Beaver?"), but he believes in his physical capabilities more than anything.

Tied for the best Dwight one-liner is "Today, smoking is going to save lives." as he prefaces the inevitable chaos that is his fire drill. When he's not calling out "False" or "Idiot," a forever quotable Dwight line is "Dammit, Jim!" It's a quote fans still use with love and affection whenever possible.

Creed Bratton

His character name synonymous with his real name, Creed Bratton is another fan favorite fans love to quote. Audiences could always count on Creed to throw his two cents in with an outlandish or random thought to add a comedic "WTF" to any scene. If he'd actually started a blog some of his most memorable exchanges with his coworkers would be there. He's the man who stopped caring a long time ago.

His best one-liner is tied between seriously asking Michael, "Who's your worm guy?" and "Not bad for the day in the life of a dog food company." It's hard to choose just one given that all of Creed's lines, talking head or regular delivery, are epic and entertaining.

Michael Scott

Steve Carell's excellent comedic timing and delivery make Michael Scott the most quotable character from The Office. Michael's jokes, lines, and reactionary statements have become cultural phenomenons as audiences still quote him in their everyday life. Where would fans be without "Why are you the way that you are?" or "Sometimes I'll start a sentence and I don't even know where it's going. I just hope I find it along the way."?

His most iconic line is always and forever, "That's what she said." A joke that was probably around before the creation of Michael Scott, The Office elevated the joke and Michael's continuous delivery inspired and rubbed off on his coworkers to the point where they began incorporating it just to spite him.

