We may no longer be at Dunder Mifflin, but The Office fans were happy to go overseas and discover packaging company Flinley Craddick, which is the location in which the Australian version of the show takes place. The new series premiered a couple of weeks ago on Prime Video in several countries, and today Amazon revealed that it quickly became the most successful Australian Prime Video Original locally with the biggest opening weekend viewership for any Australian title.

According to Amazon, The Office managed to land in the top 10 most-watched titles in 102 countries and was the #1 title in countries like New Zealand and Singapore. In Australia, The Office remains the #1 show on Prime Video even ten days after its debut. The starting point is very similar to other iterations of the show: a documentary crew follows the everyday lives of workers inside a cell of a major company. This is the 13th adaptation of the original The Office based on the British series of the same name, and the first one led by a woman.

The Office Australia has been praised by critics. Collider's Tania Hussain called it "downright funny," and wrote that it "effectively blends nostalgia with cultural relevance to stand on its own." However, critics suggest that there is room for improvement: the series landed a modest 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Telegraph's Benji Wilson wrote that The Office "shoots itself on the foot" because it is "cleaving so close to the source material." Indeed, long-time The Office fans will easily recognize characters that are versions of Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), and others.

What Is the Story of 'The Office' Australia?

Credit John Platt & Prime Video

In this new version, managing director Hannah Howard (Felicity Ward) starts by making a terrible decision. She's informed that her branch will have to close its doors and send everyone to work remotely because Flinley Craddick can no longer justify paying rent for an office in which just a handful of workers actually work. In order to keep the "family" together, the boss promises everyone will stop working remotely and that her branch will make $300,000 in profit in a month and a half.

The enormous success of The Office in Australia likely points to a swift renewal for Season 2, but while Amazon doesn't make any official announcements, fans can already gear up to check out the next iteration of the story. Earlier this month, a Mexican version of the series called La Oficina was announced, with Marcos Bucay (I, Potro) attached as showrunner. The Spanish-language series is yet to get a release window on Prime Video.

All eight episodes of The Office Australia are available to stream on Prime Video now worldwide (excluding the U.S.).

The Office (2024) Release Date October 17, 2024 Cast Felicity Ward , Edith Poor , Steen Raskopoulos , Shari Sebbens , Josh Thomson , Jonny Brugh , Susan Ling Young , Raj Labade , Lucy Schmidt , Zoe Terakes , Pallavi Sharda , Claude Jabbour , Jason Perini Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Jackie van Beek , Julie De Fina

