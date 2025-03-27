This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

At this point, The Office is one of the most beloved series from recent years. But that doesn't mean that every character that was part of the Dunder Mifflin family was loved by everyone. During a participation on the podcast Good Hang, hosted by Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), former The Office star Rashida Jones (Sunny) talked about her one-season stint on the hit series and revealed that there was a simple reason why she was eventually let go from the show.

Jones stated that the decision to not keep her character Karen Filipelli in the story "made sense." As Poehler pointed out, it was a difficult character to play. Karen is introduced in Season 3, after Jim (John Krasinski) asks to be transferred to a different branch because he thinks things won't work out with Pam (Jenna Fischer) and thinks it's best to stay away. He then meets Karen, who Poehler calls in the podcast "very likable" and "cool," but Jones disagrees. She cut in, saying.

"It did not feel that way. People did not like me. Like, fans were not about it."

As you can imagine, fans can get invested in a romantic relationship and root for their favorite characters to be together. In Jones' case, it wouldn't matter how fun her character was, because a good portion of fans would always see her as the one who got in the way of Jim and Pam's relationship. She still managed to make her character stand out, though, because she was invited back for some episodes after leaving, including the fan-favorite Season 7 episode "Threat Level Midnight."

What Has Rashida Jones Been Up To?